Best Pals to Farm Iron, Ore & Paldium in Palworld (Mining Pals)

The best way to farm all your iron, ore and paladium is to put the best mining Pals in Palworld to work.

Best Mining Pals Palworld

While you’re out falling from impossibly high cliffs and drowning in the middle of impossibly large lakes, you could deploy the best mining Pals in Palworld to collect as many iron, ores, and paldium as they can.

We were fools to think the magic of monster-catching games lay solely in storing them in spheres. What truly makes the genre shine is putting them all to work all day (and maybe all night, too) while you’re out exploring the world. It’s kind of like having an unpaid maid at home while you take a sabbatical to backpack all over the world. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the best mining pals in Palworld, both for the early game and mid-to-late game.

Best Early Game Mining Pals in Palworld

Best Early Game Mining Pals Palworld
During the first 15 levels of the game, the best mining Pals in Palworld you can keep in your base are the following:

AppearanceMining Pal NameMining LevelWhere to Find It
CattivaLevel 1Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, Ice Wind Island Waypoint, Eastern Wild Island Waypoint, Marsh Island Waypoint, Plateau of Beginnings Waypoint, Sea Breeze Waypoint, and Small Cove Waypoint.
RushoarLevel 1Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, Ice Wind Island Waypoint, Eastern Wild Island Waypoint, Marsh Island Waypoint, Sea Breeze Waypoint, and Small Cove Waypoint.
LovanderLevel 1All over the ice biome in the northeast corner of the map and east of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.
PenkingLevel 2On the island in the southeast corner of the map.
DumudLevel 2On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map and east of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.

Best Mid-to-Late Game Mining Pals in Palworld

Best Late Game Mining Pals Palworld
If you’ve already hit level 20, try looking for, catching, and deploying the following best mining Pals in Palworld.

AppearanceMining Pal NameMining LevelWhere to Find It
MammorestLevel 3Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, the Cold Shore Waypoint, the Marsh Island Waypoint, the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint, and the Sea Breeze Waypoint.
DigtoiseLevel 3All over the ice biome in the northeast corner of the map and east of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.
ReptyroLevel 3On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
AnubisLevel 3East of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.
AstegonLevel 4On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map and on the island in the northeast corner of the map.

