Best Pals to Farm Iron, Ore & Paldium in Palworld (Mining Pals)

While you’re out falling from impossibly high cliffs and drowning in the middle of impossibly large lakes, you could deploy the best mining Pals in Palworld to collect as many iron, ores, and paldium as they can.

We were fools to think the magic of monster-catching games lay solely in storing them in spheres. What truly makes the genre shine is putting them all to work all day (and maybe all night, too) while you’re out exploring the world. It’s kind of like having an unpaid maid at home while you take a sabbatical to backpack all over the world. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the best mining pals in Palworld, both for the early game and mid-to-late game.

Best Early Game Mining Pals in Palworld

Image via Pocketpair

During the first 15 levels of the game, the best mining Pals in Palworld you can keep in your base are the following:

Appearance Mining Pal Name Mining Level Where to Find It Cattiva Level 1 Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, Ice Wind Island Waypoint, Eastern Wild Island Waypoint, Marsh Island Waypoint, Plateau of Beginnings Waypoint, Sea Breeze Waypoint, and Small Cove Waypoint. Rushoar Level 1 Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, Ice Wind Island Waypoint, Eastern Wild Island Waypoint, Marsh Island Waypoint, Sea Breeze Waypoint, and Small Cove Waypoint. Lovander Level 1 All over the ice biome in the northeast corner of the map and east of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant. Penking Level 2 On the island in the southeast corner of the map. Dumud Level 2 On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map and east of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant.

Best Mid-to-Late Game Mining Pals in Palworld

Image via Pocketpair

If you’ve already hit level 20, try looking for, catching, and deploying the following best mining Pals in Palworld.

