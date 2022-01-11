Poem Guide and Each Character’s Favorite Words in Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is a visual novel about a young man joining his high school’s literature club after a lot of persistence from his friend, Sayori. During your playthrough, you’ll occasionally be asked to select 20 words from a list to craft a poem. Depending on which words you select will get you closer to one of the club’s members: Natsuki, Sayori, or Yuri. So, if you want to woo a certain girl or get the achievement/trophy for writing the perfect poem for them, you need to know which words they prefer.

Natsuki’s Favorite Words

Natsuki is the youngest member of the literature club whose combative exterior may rub some people the wrong way. Once you get to know her though, Natsuki is a kind and cute girl. Her preferred words are childish and cute.

Anger, Anime, Blanket, Boop, Bouncy, Bubbles, Bunny, Candy, Cheeks, Chocolate, Clouds, Cute, Doki-Doki, Email, Fantasy, Fluffy, Games, Giggle, Hair, Headphones, Heartbeat, Hop, Jump, Jumpy, Kawaii, Kiss, Kitty, Lipstick, Lolipop, Marshmallow, Melody, Milk, Mouse, Nibble, Nightgown, Papa, Parfait, Peace, Pink, Playground, Poof, Pout, Puppy, Pure, Ribbon, Shiny, Shopping, Skipping, Skirt, Socks, Spinning, Sticky, Strawberry, Sugar, Summer, Swimsuit, Twirl, Valentine, Vanilla, Waterfall, Whisper, Whistle

In Act 2, these terms are added to Natsuki’s list of preferred words.

Adventure, Amazing, Awesome, Beauty, Bed, Bliss, Charm, Cheer, Childhood, Clumsy, Color, Comfort, Dance, Dazzle, Excitement, Extraordinary, Family, Feather, Fireflies, Fireworks, Flower, Flying, Friends, Fun, Happiness, Heart, Holiday, Laugh, Lazy, Loud, Love, Lucky, Marriage, Memories, Music, Nature, Ocean, Party, Passion, Play, Precious, Promise, Rainbow, Raincloud, Romance, Sadness, Silly, Sing, Smile, Sparkle, Special, Sunny, Sunset, Sweet, Together, Treasure, Vacation, Warm, Wonderful

Sayori’s Favorite Words

Sayori is a bubbly girl who is childhood friends with the protagonist. While she may seem happy, deep down she’s struggling with her self-worth and believes she isn’t deserving of love. Her preferred words reflect this inner turmoil, with some of them being incredibly optimistic and romantic while others are melancholy.

Adventure, Alone, Amazing, Awesome, Bed, Beauty, Bliss, Broken, Calm, Charm, Cheer, Childhood, Clumsy, Color, Comfort, Cry, Dance, Dark, Daydream, Dazzle, Death, Defeat, Depression, Embrace, Empty, Excitement, Extraordinary, Family, Fear, Feather, Fireflies, Fireworks, Flower, Flying, Forgive, Friends, Fun, Grief, Happiness, Heart, Holiday, Hope, Hopeless, Hurt, Joy, Laugh, Lazy, Loud, Love, Lucky, Marriage, Memories, Misery, Misfortune, Music, Nature, Ocean, Passion, Peaceful, Pain, Party, Play, Prayer, Precious, Promise, Rainbow, Raincloud, Romance, Rose, Sadness, Scars, Shame, Silly, Sing, Smile, Sparkle, Special, Sunny, Sunset, Sweet, Tears, Together, Tragedy, Treasure, Unrequited, Vacation, Warm, and Wonderful

Yuri’s Favorite Words

Yuri is a quiet girl who loves to read. Although she’s doesn’t talk a lot, her poems reveal she’s an intelligent girl who has a lot to say about the world around her. Yuri’s preferred words are complex and dark, which makes them stand out among Natsuki and Sayori’s favorite words.

Afterimage, Agonizing, Ambient, Analysis, Anxiety, Atone, Aura, Breathe, Cage, Captive, Climax, Contamination, Covet, Crimson, Desire, Despise, Destiny, Determination, Disaster, Disarray, Disoriented, Disown, Dream, Effulgent, Electricity, Entropy, Essence, Eternity, Existence, Explode, Extreme, Fester, Fickle, Flee, Frightening, Graveyard, Heavensent, Horror, Imagination, Incapable, Incongruent, Infallible, Inferno, Infinite, Intellectual, Insight, Journey, Judgement, Landscape, Lust, Massacre, Meager, Melancholy, Philosophy, Pleasure, Portrait, Question, Raindrops, Secretive, Sensation, Starscape, Suicide, Tenacious, Time, Uncanny, Uncontrollable, Unending, Universe, Unrestrained, Unstable, Variance, Vertigo, Vibrant, Vitality, Vivacious, Vivid, Whirlwind, Wrath

In Act 2, these terms get added to Yuri’s list of preferred words.