Pokemon Go July 2023 Squirtle Community Day Classic – Dates, Bonuses, & Exclusive Move

Squirtle is returning to the spotlight in a Community Day Classic event for Pokemon Go this July 2023. The one-day event allows you to find this starter Pokemon from the Kanto region for a short period throughout the day, and if you evolve it into Blastoise, it will learn an exclusive move.

For anyone who might have missed out on previous Squirtle Community Day events, this is a valuable opportunity to grab this Pokemon with a powerful attack. This guide covers all of the July 2023 Community Day Classic dates, bonuses, and the exclusive move you can get in Pokemon Go.

When is Pokemon Go’s July 2023 Community Day Classic for Squirtle?

Image via the Pokemon Company

According to PokemonGoLive, The Community Day Classic event for Squirtle will happen on July 9, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. Squirtle will be spawning more often in the wild during this event, and there’s an increased chance for everyone to encounter a shiny version in Pokemon Go.

Several Field Research tasks will go live at the same time as this event. The Field Research tasks will feature Squirtle wearing sunglasses, which will be the only way to encounter this costumed version of Squirtle during the event in Pokemon Go. There will also be a Community Day Classic Special Research story called Squirtle Community Day Classic.

Unlike other Community Day events, there will be no four-star raids featuring Squirtle’s second form, Wartortle, for more Squirtle spawns to round out the event.

All Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Squirtle Bonuses

A handful of bonuses going live during the event should make it easier to catch Squirtle in Pokemon Go. It will also be easier to hatch eggs, Lure Modules with longer durations, and a special Pokemon will appear in the first few snapshots of the event. These are all active bonuses during the Pokemon Go Community Day Classic for Squirtle.

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when eggs are placed in an incubator during the event

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules will last for three hours

Snapshots offer a Pokemon Photobomb encounter

What is the Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Exclusive Move for Blastoise?

Any player who evolves Squirtle into its final form, Blastoise, during Pokemon Go’s Community Day Classic event, can teach this Pokemon Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon is a Water-type Charged Attack that can 80 damage and uses 40 energy in PvP, one of the better attacks to teach Blastoise in the mobile game.