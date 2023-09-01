Pokemon Go: The Best Pokemon Teams for Element Cup Remix Little Edition – September 1, 2023
Pokemon Go’s Battle League competition brings the Element Cup Remix, and this guide covers the best Pokemon teams.
When it comes to creating a team for the Pokemon Go cups, there are several choices you’ll want to consider. Not every Pokemon is the best of the best, especially when they have limited attacks and stats in Pokemon Go. For those looking to compete in the Element Cup Remix Little Edition, there are multiple things you need to consider.
We’ve been rounding out some of the better options you can expect to use for the Little Edition of the Element Cup Remix, and hopefully, these lead your team to victory. This guide covers the best Pokemon Teams you can use during Pokemon Go’s Elemtn Cup Remix Little Edition competition.
The Best Pokemon for Pokemon Go’s Element Cup Remix Little Edition
There are a few limitations that you have for Pokemon Go’s Element Cup Remix Little Edition. Any Pokemon you use on this team cannot exceed 500 CP, they have to meet this power requirement or be below it. You’re also limited to any Pokemon that is a Fire, Grass, or Water-type. In addition, you can only use Pokemon that can evolve but have not evolved before. Finally, Chinchou, Cottonee, Ducklett, and Salandit have been banned from these battles. You will not be able to put them on your team.
Marill, Lileep, and Wooper
For the first team I recommend, Marill is up as the Lead. I foresee Marill being a name stay option, and it’s extremely flexible for you to use throughout this entire competition, but I recommend using it alongside Lileep and Wooper, with Lileep acting as the Switch, and Wooper as the Closer. Again, I think Marill is a flexible choice, and can be used with several choices in Pokemon Go.
- Marill: Bubble (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Body Slam
- Lileep: Bullet Seed (fast move), Grass Knot, and Ancient Power
- Wooper: Mud Shot (fast move), Body Slam, and Mud Bomb
Dewpider, Vulpix, and Seel
The next choices we have features Dewpider. Dewpider has been a solid option in multiple Great League competitions, but it’s even better in Pokemon Go’s Little League. You can choose to swap this out as a Lead or Closer choice, but I think having it alongside Vulpix, who is the Switch, and then Seel as the Closer, feels pretty comfortable for these battles.
- Dewpider: Infestation (fast move), Bubble Bema, and Water Pulse
- Vulpix: Quick Attack (fast move), Weather Ball (Fire-type), and Body Slam
- Seel: Water Gun (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Icy Wind
Budew, Tentacool, and Spheal
These options feature Budew in the front as the lead Pokemon for this Pokemon Go team. It’s an ideal choice for these Pokemon Go battles, with Budew being a desirable Grass-type, with a decent moveset. You’ll need some solid back-ups though, such as Tentacool and Spheal. You might want to play around with Tentacool as the Closer, and Spheal as the Switch.
- Budew: Razor Leaf (fast move), Grass Knot, and Energy Ball
- Tentacool: Bubble (fast move), Wrap, and Bubblebeam
- Spheal: Water Gun (fast move), Body Slam, and Aurora Beam
Turtwig, Lotad, and Qwilfish
A favorite team I put together features Turtwig, a smaller Grass-type Pokemon that is perfect for these Pokemon Go battles. It’s a suitable Lead Pokemon that you can use to see what your opponent will use against you, before swapping out to Lotad and then rounding out the team with Qwilfish in the Closer aspect.
- Turtwig: Razor Leaf (fast move), Body Slam, and Seed Bomb
- Lotad: Razor Leaf (fast move), Energy Ball, and Bubblebeam
- Qwilfish: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Sludge Wave
Chikorita, Slowpoke (Shadow), and Oddish (shadow)
The final team I am going to highlight features Chikorita, a Grass-type Pokemon, as the Lead choice. Chikorita has a decent and varied moveset that you can use, with powerful Grass-type options to counter any Water-type Pokemon I expect to see throughout the Element Cup Remix Little Edition battles in Pokemon Go. To round it out, Slowpoke and Oddish, both shadow Pokemon, are great options to support Chikorita.
- Chikorita: Vine Whip (fast move), Body Slam, and Grass Knot
- Slowpoke (Shadow): Confusion (fast move), Psyshock, and Water Pulse
- Oddish (Shadow): Razor Leaf (fast move), Seed Bomb, and Sludge Bomb