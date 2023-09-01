Pokemon Go: The Best Pokemon Teams for Element Cup Remix Little Edition – September 1, 2023

When it comes to creating a team for the Pokemon Go cups, there are several choices you’ll want to consider. Not every Pokemon is the best of the best, especially when they have limited attacks and stats in Pokemon Go. For those looking to compete in the Element Cup Remix Little Edition, there are multiple things you need to consider.

We’ve been rounding out some of the better options you can expect to use for the Little Edition of the Element Cup Remix, and hopefully, these lead your team to victory. This guide covers the best Pokemon Teams you can use during Pokemon Go’s Elemtn Cup Remix Little Edition competition.

The Best Pokemon for Pokemon Go’s Element Cup Remix Little Edition

Image via the Pokémon Company

There are a few limitations that you have for Pokemon Go’s Element Cup Remix Little Edition. Any Pokemon you use on this team cannot exceed 500 CP, they have to meet this power requirement or be below it. You’re also limited to any Pokemon that is a Fire, Grass, or Water-type. In addition, you can only use Pokemon that can evolve but have not evolved before. Finally, Chinchou, Cottonee, Ducklett, and Salandit have been banned from these battles. You will not be able to put them on your team.

Marill, Lileep, and Wooper

For the first team I recommend, Marill is up as the Lead. I foresee Marill being a name stay option, and it’s extremely flexible for you to use throughout this entire competition, but I recommend using it alongside Lileep and Wooper, with Lileep acting as the Switch, and Wooper as the Closer. Again, I think Marill is a flexible choice, and can be used with several choices in Pokemon Go.

Marill: Bubble (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Body Slam

Lileep: Bullet Seed (fast move), Grass Knot, and Ancient Power

Wooper: Mud Shot (fast move), Body Slam, and Mud Bomb

Dewpider, Vulpix, and Seel

The next choices we have features Dewpider. Dewpider has been a solid option in multiple Great League competitions, but it’s even better in Pokemon Go’s Little League. You can choose to swap this out as a Lead or Closer choice, but I think having it alongside Vulpix, who is the Switch, and then Seel as the Closer, feels pretty comfortable for these battles.

Dewpider: Infestation (fast move), Bubble Bema, and Water Pulse

Vulpix: Quick Attack (fast move), Weather Ball (Fire-type), and Body Slam

Seel: Water Gun (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Icy Wind

Budew, Tentacool, and Spheal

These options feature Budew in the front as the lead Pokemon for this Pokemon Go team. It’s an ideal choice for these Pokemon Go battles, with Budew being a desirable Grass-type, with a decent moveset. You’ll need some solid back-ups though, such as Tentacool and Spheal. You might want to play around with Tentacool as the Closer, and Spheal as the Switch.

Budew: Razor Leaf (fast move), Grass Knot, and Energy Ball

Tentacool: Bubble (fast move), Wrap, and Bubblebeam

Spheal: Water Gun (fast move), Body Slam, and Aurora Beam

Turtwig, Lotad, and Qwilfish

A favorite team I put together features Turtwig, a smaller Grass-type Pokemon that is perfect for these Pokemon Go battles. It’s a suitable Lead Pokemon that you can use to see what your opponent will use against you, before swapping out to Lotad and then rounding out the team with Qwilfish in the Closer aspect.

Turtwig: Razor Leaf (fast move), Body Slam, and Seed Bomb

Lotad: Razor Leaf (fast move), Energy Ball, and Bubblebeam

Qwilfish: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Sludge Wave

Chikorita, Slowpoke (Shadow), and Oddish (shadow)

The final team I am going to highlight features Chikorita, a Grass-type Pokemon, as the Lead choice. Chikorita has a decent and varied moveset that you can use, with powerful Grass-type options to counter any Water-type Pokemon I expect to see throughout the Element Cup Remix Little Edition battles in Pokemon Go. To round it out, Slowpoke and Oddish, both shadow Pokemon, are great options to support Chikorita.