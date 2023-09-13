Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – How to Get The Sinnoh Starters in The Teal Mask DLC

If you’ve been playing the Teal Mask DLC for very long, you may have noticed a circulation of Sinnoh starters in Suprise Trade. That’s because everyone gets one, all you have to do is find where to pick up your Egg. If you’re out for the set of three, you might be in for a little disappointment though, since not only do you not get all three, but you are offered one at random.

Either way, if you’re ready to test your luck, we have a quick guide here on how to get your Sinnoh Starter Pokemon Egg in the Teal Mask DLC as quickly as you can.

Where To Find the Sinnoh Starter Egg in The Teal Mask DLC

If you haven’t started the DLC yet, now’s a good time to give it a whirl. You can only obtain the Sinnoh starters once you begin your roamings into the DLC area, that is to say, the Kitakami region. Once you’ve gotten there and gotten your mount Pokemon back, start traveling to where you can find Jacq. He’s the one who introduced you to the idea of going there in the first place, so it’s no surprise to see him around.

Where to find Jacq in SV’s The Teal Mask DLC

To claim your Egg, look for him near Reveler’s Road. Once you get past the bridge, you can see him in all his disheveled glory standing under a tree. When you talk to him, that’ll trigger the picnic setting cutscene where he offers the egg up to you.

Unfortunately for those who don’t like ALL the Sinnoh starters, what you get in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is a mystery. It could be any one of the Sinnoh starters, and the EV stats as well as the Nature are completely random. So if you’re planning on using this baby for competitive play, try to have your Mints ready for when it hatches.