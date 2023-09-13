Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask

There are a handful of new and returning Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. However, there are also some unique Pokemon that have a unique twist, such as Ursaluna, a Pokemon that originally appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It has a new form in The Teal Mask called Bloodmoon Ursaluna, and you can find it while exploring Kitakami.

However, there are a few requirements you have to meet if you want to track down and catch this Pokemon. These requirements are steep, so not every player should expect to unlock it right away. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna Blood Moon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Where to Find Ursaluna Blood Moon in The Teal Mask

Image Via. Haydunn/YouTube

It has been revealed through dataminers that the Ursaluna Bloodmoon form appears in a side quest. This has been shared around by many shortly after The Teal Mask launched on the Nintendo Switch, once dataminers were finished looking through the data for everything else. From what we have discovered, the side quest required players to complete the Pokedex for all 150 Pokemon that appear in the Kitakami region. You can check your progress by opening up your Pokedex to see which Pokemon you’re missing.

Confirmed: Bloodmoon Ursaluna is standalone, can’t evolve Ursaring into it. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) September 13, 2023

This does mean you’ll have to complete the DLC’s main story to unlock the four unique Legendary and Mythical Pokemon that appear. These Pokemon exclusively show up in the quest, and you won’t be able to find them outside of these encounters.

After they’ve been captured, Bloodmoon Ursaluna appears in a side quest that you can activate at any time. Although Ursaluna is traditionally an evolution of Ursaring, it appears that this will be a standalone encounter for your Teal Mask DLC playthrough, and you won’t be able to evolve a standard Ursaring into one. This also explains why it’s a shiny locked Pokemon.

We’re not sure if it’s only for this encounter in The Teal Mask DLC, but we’ll be updating this piece as we learn more about what happens after this side quest featuring Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Hopefully, additional ones begin to spawn after completing the story, but we’re not too sure if this will happen in your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet game.

Can You Evolve Ursaring into Bloodmoon Ursaluna in The Teal Mask?

From what we can tell, that won’t be available for the Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Bloodmoon Ursaluna encounter is exclusive to the side quest, and with it being a single encounter, players won’t be able to use an evolution item for this Pokemon.

We will need to confirm this ourselves by catching all 150 Pokemon in the Kitakami region, and once we’ll be updating this page to reflect it, a new evolution that would work for Ursaluna does not appear to exist.