Praise Banan achievement guide in Super Animal Royale

In Super Animal Royale, you are playing through what is mostly a typical battle royale experience. A total of 64 players drop onto a map and fight it out to be the last one standing at the end. However, this title also likes to mix in some side objectives to find if you can manage the battles around you and find the proper location. Here is how to unlock the Praise Banan achievement in Super Animal Royale.

According to the achievement description, to unlock Praise Banan in Super Animal Royale, the player must “Find the Banan cave and place a banana on the offering table.” This is not too difficult of a task if you know where to go.

When you are about to drop into a match, pull up your map and find the section designated at G2. There is a mountain region here that you will be entering for this achievement. If you have not gotten a banana up to this point, pull out your melee weapon and begin chopping at the tall grass around here. Sooner or later, a banana should drop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the left side of the mountain. There is a secret entrance that will become visible to you when you pass it. Enter here and destroy the boxes on the right side of the room. Behind them is a narrow passageway to a shrine to Banan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pull out your banana and aim it at the offering table in front of the giant banana. If you throw it on top of there, an audio cue will play, letting you know you did the right thing. Your achievement will unlock, and a bunch of banana peels will fall on the floor.

While getting out of the cave will require slipping on a few peels, you now have unlocked the Praise Banan emote. When you are done with the match, tab to Milestones and go to Story to claim the epic emote.