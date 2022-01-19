Rainbow Six Extraction Threat Levels explained

Instead of having difficulty levels, Rainbow Six Extraction uses Threat Levels to indicate how hard an area is. There are four different threats levels for you to choose from when starting up a mission; moderate, cautious, severe, and critical. Each difficulty level offers its own threats. Here is everything you need to know about each Threat Level in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Moderate

Moderate is the lowest Threat Level and therefore is the easiest to take on. It is recommended for operators level one to three. In terms of threats, you will be facing low-level Archaeans. There are also very few enemies that spawn in this difficulty setting. This setting also doesn’t come with the worry of mutations appearing in the area.

Cautious

Cautious is the second threat level that you will unlock and is recommended for operators that are over level three. In this difficulty setting, you will face off against low-level Archaeans. There will, however, be more enemies to worry about. As a bonus, playing on this difficulty level increases your objective XP by 50%. Starting in this difficulty setting, you have to worry about there being mutations in each area of the map. Mutations alter the gameplay by giving a random bonus to the Archaeans in the area. The risk of mutations in this setting is 50%.

Severe

The third highest difficulty setting is called severe. This difficulty level is recommended for operators over level six and grants a bonus of 100% objective XP. You will, however, need to contend with more Archaeans that are no longer low level. You will encounter every type of Archaean starting in this difficulty setting. This setting also runs the risk of a 75% chance of mutations occurring in each area.

Critical

The last difficulty setting, critical, is where you will need to bring your best team members. This difficulty setting is meant for operators over level eight and isn’t unlocked until you reach Milestone 11. As a bonus, you get an additional 200% XP for completing objectives in this setting. You will also need to deal with the strongest of the Archaeans. The risk of mutations appearing in this setting is 100% so be prepared.