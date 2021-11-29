Rainbow Six Siege Operation High Calibre release and maintenance times

Rainbow Six Siege Operation High Calibre launches on November 30 across all platforms. This new season will be accompanied by a patch for the game that requires a new download for all players and some maintenance time. This guide explains exactly when the maintenance period will be, what time the new season goes live, and how large each patch is.

The exact downtimes for each platform are as follows. Ubisoft will be performing maintenance on the Rainbow Six Siege servers, so the game will be unavailable for one hour from the times marked below.

Steam, Stadia, Ubisoft Connect, Amazon Luna : 9 AM ET/2 PM UTC/6 AM PT

: 9 AM ET/2 PM UTC/6 AM PT Xbox : 10 AM ET/3 PM UTC/7 AM PT

: 10 AM ET/3 PM UTC/7 AM PT PlayStation: 11 AM ET/4 PM UTC/ 8 AM PT

The patch sizes for each platform are as follows, though note that Amazon Luna and Stadia will be fully updated after the maintenance period since the copy of the game you play is streamed from an up to date server.

Steam : 4.80 GB

: 4.80 GB Ubisoft Connect : 5.36 GB

: 5.36 GB Xbox One : 4.08 GB

: 4.08 GB Xbox Series X/S : 4.31 GB

: 4.31 GB PS4 : 4.38 GB

: 4.38 GB PS5: 4.10 GB

You’ll need to wait until the maintenance period of one hour is over before you can download the update for Rainbow Six Siege. Then, once the update has been installed, you can access and play Operation High Calibre.