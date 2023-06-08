Remnant 2 Release Date, Preorders, & Trailers

The sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant 2, has been exciting fans for months following the official announcement of the game. What’s been eluding many fans is the official release date and when the game will formally become available.

The development team at Gunfire Games has shared the release date, and fans should be able to check it out sooner than expected. We’ve also rounded up all of the preorder bonuses and trailers for Remnant 2.

What is The Remnant 2 Release Date?

Image via Gunfire Games

It has been confirmed that Remnant 2 will release on July 25, 2023. The game will be on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X. The game was officially announced at The Game Awards Show 2022, and the release date came out during the Summer Games Fest.

All Remnant 2 Preorder Bonuses

Image via Gunfire Games

There are three editions for you to pick from when preordering Remnant 2. You have the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Ultimate Edition.

The Standard Edition for Remnant 2 only includes the base game. There are no bonuses for immediately preordering the game, unfortunately. When it launches, this version of the game will cost $49.99.

The Deluxe Edition for Remnant 2 includes the base game, and there will be three returning armor sets from the Remnant: From the Ashes game. This version of the game costs $59.99.

The final edition we have to discuss is the Ultimate Edition for Remnant 2, which comes with the most bonuses. It includes the base game, the three armors from Remnant: From the Ashes, three days early access to the game, a Survival Pack, and a DLC Bundle with the three upcoming DLC, which have yet to be announced. This version of Remnant 2 will run you $69.99.

All Remnant 2 Trailers & Gameplay Reveals

The first official announcement for Remnant 2, the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes from Gunfire Games.

Players can pick from several unique Archetypes for their character in Remnant 2, and this is for the new Gunslinger Archetype.

The Remnant 2 Co-op trailer, showing off the three-player team fights, as they take on the Root.