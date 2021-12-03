Roblox Adopt Me Pet Value List
PETA would be upset.
The Adopt Me experience within Roblox has proven itself as one of the most popular titles on the platform, accruing over 26 billion visits since mid-2017 as of this writing. The experience revolves around caring and trading various exotic species in an attempt to own all 175 various breeds currently available. With multiple ways to earn new pets, and new animals joining the ranks all the time, figuring out your pets’ value can help players with their trades.
Note that all tiers are listed in alphabetical order per tier, and that values can shift from player to player. Values are based on tier: a common-tier Walrus, for example, wouldn’t compare to an ultra-rare pig for most players.
Common
Common pets are easy to grab, although values range primarily dependent on method of obtaining. 14 are currently available.
- Bandicoot – 1.5
- Buffalo – 2
- Chicken – 3
- Dog/Cat – 1
- Ground Sloth – 1.5
- Otter – 1
- Robin – 2.5
- Stingray – 2
- Tazmanian Tiger – 2
- Walrus – 4
- Wolpertinger – 4
Uncommon
26 uncommon pets are currently available.
- Bat – 11th Uncommon
- Black Panther – 5th Uncommon
- Blue Dog – 1st Uncommon
- Capybara – 7th Uncommon
- Chocolate Labrador – 10th Uncommon
- Dingo – 11th Uncommon
- Drake – 8th Uncommon
- Fennec Fox – Unknown
- Glyptodon – 13th Uncommon
- Meerkat – 4th Uncommon
- Pet Rock – Unknown
- Pink Cat – 2nd Uncommon
- Puma – Unknown
- Silly Duck – 6th Uncommon
- Snow Cat – 12th Uncommon
- Snowman – Unknown (purchased by 2,000 Gingerbread during Winter Event)
- Stegosaurus – 13th Uncommon
- Triceratops – 13th Uncommon
- Wild Boar – 3rd Uncommon
- Wolf – 9th Uncommon
Rare
35 pets are available in this category.
- Australian Kelpie – 4
- Beaver – 3
- Brown Bear – 7
- Bunny – 2
- Cow – 11
- Dilophosaurus – 3
- Elephant – 13
- Elf Shrew – 5
- Emu – 4
- Hyena – 9
- Lynx – 4
- Monkey – 4
- Musk Ox -3
- Narwhal – 3
- Ox – 3
- Pig – 6
- Polar Bear – 5
- Pterodactyl – 3
- Rabbit – 3
- Rat – 3
- Reindeer – 4
- Rhino – 6
- Seahorse – 3
- Snow Puma – 3
- Swan – 5
- Wooly Mammoth – 3
Ultra Rare
39 pets are available in the ultra-rare category — Neon and Mega attributes are included in Standard/Neon/Mega form.
- Albino Bat – 0.75/3/9.75
- Arctic Fox – 1.7/6.8/26.2
- Black Panther – 0.85/3.4/13.6
- Brown Bear – 2.15/8.6/34.4
- Business Monkey – 0.6/2.25/9
- Butterfly – 0.1/0.35/1.4
- Capybara – 0.5/1.8/7.2
- Chicken – 0.6/2.9/9.6
- Cow – 2.7/10.8/43.4
- Crocodile – 3/12/48
- Dalmatian – 7/28.1/112.4
- Drake – 0.35/1.5/6
- Elephant – 3.5/14.1/56.4
- Flamingo – 7.5/30/120.15
- Frog – 0.1/0.45/1.75
- Hedgehog – 12.75/51.1/204.5
- Hyena – 2.5/10/40.2
- Koala – 0.15/0.6/2.5
- Lamb – 0.4/1.6/6.4
- Lion – 7.25/29/116
- Llama – 2.35/9/34.95
- Meerkat – 2.25/9/36
- Pig – 1.95/7.8/31.2
- Platypus – 2.45/9.75/39.6
- Polar Bear – 1.3/5.2/20.8
- Red Squirrel – 0.4/1.25/5
- Reindeer – 0.2/1/4
- Rhino – 1.9/7.5/30
- Shrew – 2.4/9.6/38.4
- Silly Duck – 0.7/2.8/11.4
- Swan – 1.1/4.4/18
- Toy Monkey – 0.75/3.05/12.1
- Turkey – 2.85/11.6/47.05
- Wild Boar – 0.9/3.8/15.2
- Wolf – 0.1/0.4/1.5
- Zombie Buffalo – 2.65/10.6/42.4
Legendary
The most difficult pets to get, there are more creatures listed here than any other category with 61/175. A “+” symbol indicates a wide range above the listed value.
- Albino Monkey – 5.75/23.5/93
- Arctic Reindeer – 7.75/31/124.2
- Axolotl – 0.65/2.6/9.4
- Bat Dragon – 100+/400/1,600
- Blue Dog – 5.25/21.2/84.8
- Cerberus – 0.55/2.3/9
- Cobra – 0.35/1.5/6
- Crow – 16.25/65/260.2
- Diamond Dragon – 1/4/16.2
- Diamond Griffin – 0.6/2.3/9.1
- Diamond Lady Bug -2/8/32
- Diamond Unicorn – 1.75/7/28
- Dodo – 1.4/5.4/22.4
- Dragon – 0.8/3.2/12.8
- Evil Unicorn – 17.25/67.5/276.25
- Frost – 35/135/540
- Frost Fury – 2.5/10/40
- Ghost Dragon – 7.55/30.25/133+
- Giraffe – 62.5/250/1,000
- Gold Dragon – 0.6/2.25/9
- Gold Griffin – 0.35/1.45/5.7
- Gold Mummy Cat – 1.15/4.6/18.4
- Gold Penguin – 1.1/4.4/17.6
- Gold Unicorn – 0.9/3.8/15.2
- Golden Lady Bug – 0.85/3.4/13.6
- Golden Rat – 1.25/5/20
- Goldhorn – 1.35/5.4/21.6
- Griffin – 0.25/1.2/4.5
- Hedgehog – 12.75/51.1/204.5
- Kangaroo – 2.85/11.4/45.5
- King Bee – 1/3.9/15.8
- King Monkey – 8.75/35/140
- Kitsune – 0.45/1.8/7.2
- Lion Guardian – 0.7/2.8/11.4
- Ninja Monkey – 1.15/4.6/18.4
- Octopus – 1.2/4.8/19.2
- Owl – 25/100/400
- Parrot – 20.75/83/332
- Peacock – 0.5/2/8
- Phoenix – 1.8/7.5/30
- Pink Cat – 2.75/11/44.2
- Queen Bee – 2.6/10.4/42
- Robodog – 0.4/1.6/6.4
- Shadow Dragon – 125+/500/2,000
- Shark – 1.3/5.2/20.8
- Skele Rex – 2.25/9/36
- Snow Owl – 1.45/5.8/23.2
- Steel Ox – 0.15/0.6/2.5
- T-Rex – 1.55/6.4/24.8
- Turtle – 3.5/13/52.25
- Unicorn – 1/4.2/16.8