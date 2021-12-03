Roblox Adopt Me Pet Value List

The Adopt Me experience within Roblox has proven itself as one of the most popular titles on the platform, accruing over 26 billion visits since mid-2017 as of this writing. The experience revolves around caring and trading various exotic species in an attempt to own all 175 various breeds currently available. With multiple ways to earn new pets, and new animals joining the ranks all the time, figuring out your pets’ value can help players with their trades.

Note that all tiers are listed in alphabetical order per tier, and that values can shift from player to player. Values are based on tier: a common-tier Walrus, for example, wouldn’t compare to an ultra-rare pig for most players.

Common

Common pets are easy to grab, although values range primarily dependent on method of obtaining. 14 are currently available.

Bandicoot – 1.5

Buffalo – 2

Chicken – 3

Dog/Cat – 1

Ground Sloth – 1.5

Otter – 1

Robin – 2.5

Stingray – 2

Tazmanian Tiger – 2

Walrus – 4

Wolpertinger – 4

Uncommon

26 uncommon pets are currently available.

Bat – 11th Uncommon

Black Panther – 5th Uncommon

Blue Dog – 1st Uncommon

Capybara – 7th Uncommon

Chocolate Labrador – 10th Uncommon

Dingo – 11th Uncommon

Drake – 8th Uncommon

Fennec Fox – Unknown

Glyptodon – 13th Uncommon

Meerkat – 4th Uncommon

Pet Rock – Unknown

Pink Cat – 2nd Uncommon

Puma – Unknown

Silly Duck – 6th Uncommon

Snow Cat – 12th Uncommon

Snowman – Unknown (purchased by 2,000 Gingerbread during Winter Event)

Stegosaurus – 13th Uncommon

Triceratops – 13th Uncommon

Wild Boar – 3rd Uncommon

Wolf – 9th Uncommon

Rare

35 pets are available in this category.

Australian Kelpie – 4

Beaver – 3

Brown Bear – 7

Bunny – 2

Cow – 11

Dilophosaurus – 3

Elephant – 13

Elf Shrew – 5

Emu – 4

Hyena – 9

Lynx – 4

Monkey – 4

Musk Ox -3

Narwhal – 3

Ox – 3

Pig – 6

Polar Bear – 5

Pterodactyl – 3

Rabbit – 3

Rat – 3

Reindeer – 4

Rhino – 6

Seahorse – 3

Snow Puma – 3

Swan – 5

Wooly Mammoth – 3

Ultra Rare

39 pets are available in the ultra-rare category — Neon and Mega attributes are included in Standard/Neon/Mega form.

Albino Bat – 0.75/3/9.75

Arctic Fox – 1.7/6.8/26.2

Black Panther – 0.85/3.4/13.6

Brown Bear – 2.15/8.6/34.4

Business Monkey – 0.6/2.25/9

Butterfly – 0.1/0.35/1.4

Capybara – 0.5/1.8/7.2

Chicken – 0.6/2.9/9.6

Cow – 2.7/10.8/43.4

Crocodile – 3/12/48

Dalmatian – 7/28.1/112.4

Drake – 0.35/1.5/6

Elephant – 3.5/14.1/56.4

Flamingo – 7.5/30/120.15

Frog – 0.1/0.45/1.75

Hedgehog – 12.75/51.1/204.5

Hyena – 2.5/10/40.2

Koala – 0.15/0.6/2.5

Lamb – 0.4/1.6/6.4

Lion – 7.25/29/116

Llama – 2.35/9/34.95

Meerkat – 2.25/9/36

Pig – 1.95/7.8/31.2

Platypus – 2.45/9.75/39.6

Polar Bear – 1.3/5.2/20.8

Red Squirrel – 0.4/1.25/5

Reindeer – 0.2/1/4

Rhino – 1.9/7.5/30

Shrew – 2.4/9.6/38.4

Silly Duck – 0.7/2.8/11.4

Swan – 1.1/4.4/18

Toy Monkey – 0.75/3.05/12.1

Turkey – 2.85/11.6/47.05

Wild Boar – 0.9/3.8/15.2

Wolf – 0.1/0.4/1.5

Zombie Buffalo – 2.65/10.6/42.4

Legendary

The most difficult pets to get, there are more creatures listed here than any other category with 61/175. A “+” symbol indicates a wide range above the listed value.