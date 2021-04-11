Roblox Anime Mania Codes (April 2021)

In this article, you will find a list of currently active codes for Roblox Anime Mania. The game, inspired by several popular animes, is really starting to grow in popularity, and more and more people are searching for fresh codes each month.

Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are shown below, as they are case sensitive.

How to enter codes in Roblox Anime Mania

To redeem the codes, open the game and press the codes button on the bottom-left corner of the screen.

All active Roblox Anime Mania codes

OFFSM00K – Redeem code for Gems and Gold (NEW)

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold (NEW) OffMeno – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold MHARelease? – Redeem code for Gems

– Redeem code for Gems StarCodeBenni – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold Miracle – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold ibeMaine – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold animeMANIAHYPE – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold Dessi – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold Aricku – Redeem code for Gems and Gold

– Redeem code for Gems and Gold SPGBlackStar – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems IFOLLOWEDYOU – Redeem code for free Gems

Anime Mania Codes (Expired)