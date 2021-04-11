Roblox Anime Mania Codes (April 2021)
Nothing personnel, kid.
In this article, you will find a list of currently active codes for Roblox Anime Mania. The game, inspired by several popular animes, is really starting to grow in popularity, and more and more people are searching for fresh codes each month.
Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are shown below, as they are case sensitive.
How to enter codes in Roblox Anime Mania
To redeem the codes, open the game and press the codes button on the bottom-left corner of the screen.
All active Roblox Anime Mania codes
- OFFSM00K – Redeem code for Gems and Gold (NEW)
- OffMeno – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- MHARelease? – Redeem code for Gems
- StarCodeBenni – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- Miracle – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- ibeMaine – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- animeMANIAHYPE – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- Dessi – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- Aricku – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- SPGBlackStar – Redeem code for 500 Gems
- IFOLLOWEDYOU – Redeem code for free Gems
Anime Mania Codes (Expired)
- 1PIECE – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- IFOLLOWYOU!
- FOLLOWERSONLY – Redeem code for Gems
- bugsFIX – Redeem code for Gems
- REAPERUPDATE!! – Redeem code for Gems
- REAPER? – Redeem code for a free reward
- TWITTEREYES – Redeem code for Gems and Gold
- STRESSTEST
- FIXITROBLOX