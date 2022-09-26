Are there codes for Roblox Anime Training Simulator? (September 2022)

Roblox has a lot to offer to all players, including RPG and simulator lovers. There is much to choose from in the simulator genre, and only a few games are good. If you are looking for a great training simulator game, then Roblox Anime Training Simulator is one of a kind. It combines the training simulation with some iconic anime characters and aspects. In the game, you need to fight enemies and train your character to get stronger to fight even stronger opponents. You can always have an extra edge in the game by using the working codes for the game. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Anime Training Simulator to help you become the strongest.

Are there working codes for Roblox Anime Training Simulator?

Anime Training Simulator Devs recently announced that the game would no longer receive regular updates. Unfortunately, Anime Training Simulator developers did not add any newer codes and removed all of the working codes. So far, the game does not have any working codes, but players are hopeful that the developers will add a few working codes soon.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Training Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are having trouble redeeming any Roblox Anime Training Simulator codes, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox Anime Training Simulator on your device.

Click on the small Twitter icon on the right side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any of the working codes and click redeem to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Training Simulator

All codes have expired with its most recent update. Here is the list of all expired codes for the Roblox Anime Training Simulator as of now.