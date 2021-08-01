Roblox Assassin Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Assassin takes the fun of being hunted and a hunter at the same time and turns it into a video game. Log on to get your target, and become one, then make your way through the level as your search for your own victim while keeping your eyes on the shadows to try to spot your own killer coming.

How to redeem Roblox Assassin codes

To redeem codes on Roblox Assassin, follow the below steps:

Click on the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Type in the code you wish to redeem, and remember that they are not case sensitive. Hit Enter

Active Codes

The below codes are all currently active:

NO_DATA – Purple Nation Knife.

– Purple Nation Knife. walruspls – Common Walrus Pet

– Common Walrus Pet secretsnowmanomg – Holiday Knife

Expired Codes

The below codes have all expired. We will move codes from the active to expired section when their time comes.