RoCitizens codes in Roblox (August 2021)

Roblox has so many different games for their community to play. Among those, Rocitizens is a rather popular one that allows you to simulate Roblox citizens’ lives. Create your home, work a job, and overall interact with the community.

For a quick and easy boost in your lifestyle, you can enter various codes to redeem some extra cash and other gifts in some cases. Here are some codes to unlock some extra bonuses for your Rocitizen.

How to redeem a code

To redeem the below codes, open up Rocitizens and click the green shopping cart in the lower-left corner of the screen. Simply copy and paste the codes from here into the field brought up, and you just got a little richer.

Active codes