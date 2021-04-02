Roblox Brick Simulator codes (April 2021)

The Minecraft-inspired Brick Simulator in Roblox has many lands for you to explore and gold to find within, but you can start off very wealthy without ever laying down your hammer. With promo codes, the game will gift you diamonds and much more than meets the eye. Here’s how to start off your journey well endowed.

How to enter codes in Roblox Brick Simulator

When you’re in a server, a Settings button will appear on the left side of the screen. From there, click on the Twitter icon to enter each code. These are case-sensitive and can only be used one time.

All active Roblox Brick Simulator codes

test_code_diamonds : Enter for 50 diamonds.

: Enter for 50 diamonds. test_code_gold : Enter for 1,000 gold.

: Enter for 1,000 gold. update7 : Enter for a free Cloud pet.

: Enter for a free Cloud pet. update4 : Enter for 250 diamonds.

: Enter for 250 diamonds. 10k4life : Enter for 300 diamonds.

: Enter for 300 diamonds. diamond100 : Enter for 100 diamonds.

: Enter for 100 diamonds. free_boo_kitty : Enter for a free Black Cat pet.

: Enter for a free Black Cat pet. secretcode: Enter for 5,000 gold.

