Roblox Champion Simulator codes (August 2021)

If you need some help proving your m ight in Champion Simulator, then these codes will get you plenty of free resources to help you on your path to becoming a legend.

How to redeem Roblox Champion Simulator codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Champion Simulator, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen, type the code into the code box, then hit the redeem button.

Active Roblox Champion Sumulator codes

MEGABOOST – Strength and Cion Boost

Strength and Cion Boost ChestUnlock – Legendary Chest

– Legendary Chest CoinRain – Coins

Expired Codes