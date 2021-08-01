Roblox Champion Simulator codes (August 2021)
We are the champions.
If you need some help proving your m ight in Champion Simulator, then these codes will get you plenty of free resources to help you on your path to becoming a legend.
How to redeem Roblox Champion Simulator codes
To redeem codes in Roblox Champion Simulator, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen, type the code into the code box, then hit the redeem button.
Active Roblox Champion Sumulator codes
- MEGABOOST – Strength and Cion Boost
- ChestUnlock – Legendary Chest
- CoinRain – Coins
Expired Codes
- 10klikes – gems
- AzireBlox – 50 candy
- Candies – 1000 candy
- defild4president– 500 gems and 1k coins
- defiluminati – a x10 boost
- [email protected] – 20 gems and 100 coins
- followaziredevontwitter – coins
- FreeBoost – a x5 Coins boost
- FreeChest – Legendary Chests
- FreeGems – Coins
- FreeGems – Gems
- FreeGift – Gift
- FreePet20kLikes – rare pet Dominus Messor
- FreePet40kLikes – rare pet King Dominus Aureus
- FreePet60kLikes – rare pet Pink Dominus Aureus
- FreePet80kLikes – rare pet Xmas Dominus
- FreeSpells – Spells
- GamingDan – 20 gems and 100 coins
- Gift4YouAll – Gift
- Happy2020 – gems and coins
- HappyValentines – 500 Hearts
- LotsOfGems – Gems
- LoveYourSelf – 5000 Hearts
- MoonIsland – gift
- razorfishgaming – 20 gems and 100 coins
- RELEASE – 20 gems and 100 coins
- RobloxCodes – gems and coins
- RUSSO – 50 candy
- sub2austin – 20 gems and 100 coins
- sub2cookie – 20 gems and 100 coins
- ThumbsUp – 20 gems and 100 coins
- update11 – 20 gems and 100 coins
- update7 – 500 gems and 1000 coins
- update9 – 500 gems and 1000 coins
- usecodedefild – 20 gems and 100 coins
- Wasteds – 50 candy
- XmasGift – 3 Gifts