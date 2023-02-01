Roblox Dragon Soul Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Dragon Soul is a game where players create their own Dragon Ball character and get to explore the amazing world of Power Levels and super-powered aliens. However, to become strong, you will need a lot of experience to learn the best abilities in the game.

The higher your level, the better the moves. You do want to Kamehameha and go Super Saiyan, right? So, here is the code you can use in Roblox Dragon Soul that will help you get those extra levels fast.

All Roblox Dragon Soul Codes List

Roblox Dragon Soul Codes (Working)

dragonsoul – 3 hours 30% experience booster

Roblox Dragon Soul Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Dragon Soul as of now.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Soul

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Dragon Soul codes:

Launch Roblox Dragon Soul on your device. Press “M” on your keyboard to open the menu, where you can access skills and stats. Select the “Codes” option in the bottom left corner of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the space where “Enter Code…” is written. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Claim” button.

How can you get more Roblox Dragon Soul codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Dragon Soul codes. You can join the game’s Discord server and check for codes there, along with updates. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Dragon Soul codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Dragon Soul codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox. Also, make sure to check if the code you are entering hasn’t expired.

How to get more experience in Roblox Dragon Soul

To get even more experience in Roblox Dragon Soul you will need to complete the quests that the NPCs will give you. Even after you finish a task, you can still talk to that NPC again and get the quest a second time.

This way, you can defeat enemies for experience and also get a bonus for completing quests. Since you can easily fly by double jumping, you will be able to go from the enemies to the quest-giving NPCs in seconds.

What is Roblox Dragon Soul?

Roblox Dragon Soul is a fighting/RPG game where you create and customize your own Dragon Ball Z character and fight some of the characters in the anime. Since you get to make your own, unique character, you can also customize every aspect of their skills. Players will be put into classes based on how they evolve their stats and will get new skills by leveling up.