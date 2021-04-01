Roblox Clicker Realms codes (April 2021)

In Roblox’s Clicker Realms, players can use codes to acquire rewards such as free Clicks, Rebirths, and pets. With that in mind, you might be wondering which codes are currently active for Clicker Realms? We’ve got you covered, so let’s go over which codes can currently be used.

How to redeem codes in Clicker Realms

The method of redeeming codes in Clicker Realms is quite similar to how you would use codes in other Roblox games. To redeem codes for Clicker Realms, click on the box that has the Twitter icon on it, and a new dialog box should open up. In this box, you will be able to input any active code that you want to use.

All active Roblox Clicker Realms codes

1KConcurrent – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth 1MVisits – Free Clicks

– Free Clicks 2KConcurrent – Free Clicks

– Free Clicks 500KEvent – Free Clicks

– Free Clicks Fr33Cl1Cks – Free Clicks

– Free Clicks Fr33Rebirths – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth FreePetForYou – Free Demon pet

– Free Demon pet LucaDaBoy – Free Clicks

– Free Clicks Scarlett – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth SubtoLucaDaBoy – Free Clicks

– Free Clicks topcst – Free Rebirth

– Free Rebirth TwoThousandLikes – Free Clicks

