Roblox Home Run Simulator codes (October 2022)

If you are a fan of baseball and love hitting those powerful home runs, Roblox Home Run Simulator is up your alley. The game is simple; you need to stand in the stadium, set the power, and hit a home run by tapping at the right time. Each home run will reward you will coins and gems, which you can use to upgrade your power, accuracy, and speed.

As you get more powerful, you can unlock newer areas in the game to hit from a distance for bigger home runs to break your previous records. There are also many customization options in the game, be it changing your bat or outfit. The game is fun, and there are codes that you can use to boost your game by getting various rewards. This guide has all the working codes for Home Run Simulator.

Active Home Run Simulator codes

Halt Studios & Sports keep its game updated with new codes. The codes help you get various boosts, gems, and other valuable rewards. The developers will add more working codes as the game achieves newer milestones and gets newer updates. Here are all the working codes for the Home Run Simulator as of this month.

15kLikes : Redeem this code to get boosts.

25kLikes : Redeem this code to get free gems.

5000Likes : Redeem this code to get boosts.

Jupiter : Redeem this code to get boosts.

GolfSimulator : Redeem this code to get free gems.

40klikes : Redeem this code to get boosts.

2million : Redeem this code to get free rewards.

20kLikes : Redeem this code to get free rewards.

45klikes : Redeem this code to get free gems.

1million : Redeem this code to get free coins.

5million : Redeem this code to get free gems.

120kHalt : Redeem this code to get free gems.

Saturn : Redeem this code to get boosts.

50kHalt : Redeem this code to get free gems.

8million : Redeem this code to get boosts.

85kHalt : Redeem this code to get free gems.

10kLikes : Redeem this code to get boosts.

6million : Redeem this code to get free gems.

35klikes : Redeem this code to get boosts.

50kLikes : Redeem this code to get free gems and a forest crate.

EcotisBDay : Redeem this code to get free gems.

145kHalt : Redeem this code to get free gems.

3million : Redeem this code to get boosts.

ChemBDay : Redeem this code to get free rewards.

summer : Redeem this code to get boosts.

4million : Redeem this code to get free gems.

7million : Redeem this code to get XP.

HALT : Redeem this code to get free gems.

1000likes: Redeem this code to get boosts.

Expired Home Run Simulator codes

Currently, the game does not have any expired codes.

How to redeem codes in Home Run Simulator

Here is how you can redeem the working codes in Home Run Simulator.