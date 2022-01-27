Roblox Katana Simulator codes (February 2022)

Katana Simulator is all about using your katana to fight off your friends and enemies to become the most powerful player in the game. You’re going to want to some help along the way, though, in the form of in-game currency and such. Luckily, there are plenty of codes you can use to unlock yourself some of those extra goodies. Better yet, we have all those codes right here for you.

How to enter codes in Katana Simulator

Starting at the spawn, go to the safe area and pick up the Golden Key. Then look to the left of the upgrade area to find some boxes. Climb up the boxes and onto the roof to find a chest. Just use the chest and you’ll be able to enter the codes.

Active Katana Simulator codes

75kThanks – 75,000 Coins

75,000 Coins 50Mil – 500 Coins

500 Coins fivethousand: get 5,000 coins

get 5,000 coins 50kthumbsup: get 600,000 coins

get 600,000 coins 50kdouble: get x2 coins boost

get x2 coins boost fire: get x2 coins boost

get x2 coins boost gong: get 100,000 coins

get 100,000 coins bruh: get a skin

get a skin space: get the Space skin

get the Space skin noggin: get a skin

Expired Codes