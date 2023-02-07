Roblox Marvel Infinity codes (February 2023)

The world of Marvel awaits in Roblox Marvel Infinity. This exciting game on Roblox is the perfect place to explore and play with all of your favorite Marvel characters, including Captain America, Iron Man, and many more. The game features an array of thrilling combat and quest experiences, as well as the opportunity to grind for new characters and unlock their unique abilities.

So, if you’re ready to jump into the Marvel universe like never before, prepare yourself for some powerful encounters. To get a headstart, you can use the game’s working codes that will help you get various rewards.

List of all available Roblox Marvel Infinity codes

Active Roblox Marvel Infinity codes

There are no active Roblox Marvel Infinity codes.

Outdated Roblox Marvel Infinity codes

Roblox Marvel Infinity does not have any outdated codes.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Marvel Infinity

Screenshots by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox Marvel Infinity, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Marvel Infinity on your device and stay on the main menu.

Click on the small Twitter button on the left.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code there and redeem it to get rewards.

Ways to obtain additional Roblox Marvel Infinity codes

There are two ways to get more Roblox Marvel Infinity codes.

Roblox Group: Joining the official Exedra Games group can give you access to exclusive promotions and codes. Group members often share codes with each other, and the group administrators may occasionally share codes as well. Discord Server: Joining the Discord server for Roblox Marvel Infinity can provide access to a large community of players and can be a good source for codes and other information about the game.

Reasons why Roblox Marvel Infinity codes may not be working

There can be several reasons why a Roblox Marvel Infinity code may not be working. One common reason is a typo when entering the code. It’s important to double-check that the code is entered correctly, including capitalization and spacing. Another reason is that the code may have expired. Roblox codes have a limited lifespan and will only work for a specified period of time.

All characters you can buy in Roblox Marvel Infinity

There are many characters in Roblox Marvel Infinity, and you can purchase most except a few. Here is the list of all purchasable characters in Roblox Marvel Infinity.

Black Panther : 7,500 Shield Credits

: 7,500 Shield Credits Ant-Man : 7,500 Shield Credits

: 7,500 Shield Credits Groot : 7,500 Shield Credits

: 7,500 Shield Credits Hawkeye : 7,500 Shield Credits

: 7,500 Shield Credits Hela : 30,000 Shield Credits

: 30,000 Shield Credits Hulk : 20,000 Shield Credits

: 20,000 Shield Credits Yondu : 10,000 Shield Credits

: 10,000 Shield Credits Ultron : 9,000 Shield Credits

: 9,000 Shield Credits Winter Soldier : 3,500 Shield Credits

: 3,500 Shield Credits Nick Fury : 3,500 Shield Credits

: 3,500 Shield Credits Mantis: 2,500 Shield Credits

Should you play Roblox Marvel Infinity?

Marvel Infinity is a cutting-edge 3D action game that offers a truly immersive experience. With multiple playable heroes and villains, you’ll have the chance to fight with your favorite characters and test your skills in exciting battles. The game’s unlimited power-based system provides a challenge for players of all levels and ensures that you’ll never run out of new things to explore.