Roblox Panik codes (September 2022)

Roblox has puzzles, RPG, action, adventure, and many more types of games, but it’s rare to see a great horror survival game. If you are looking for one, Panik is one of the best. In this game, players will be thrown into an area where they must collect different items and save themselves from the robot. The robot is one of the players whose job is to sabotage the players’ mission of saving themselves. It’s a fun game, especially for Among Us fans. We gathered all the working Panik codes for you to get some coins, so you can buy great items to look apart from everyone. Remember that these codes do not affect the gameplay and do not provide any advantage to the players; it’s purely to get coins.

All working codes for Roblox Panik

Nk Studio added one new code and made the number of working codes five. Despite being a fairly new game, there are five codes for you to redeem, which is great. All of the codes will help you get different amounts of coins. Here are all of the working codes for Roblox Panik at its release.

TY35KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 350 coins

TY20KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 350 coins

100KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 150 coins

TY10KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 350 coins.

6KMEMBERS: Redeem this code to get 150 coins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Panic

If you are having trouble redeeming any of the codes above, follow our guide on how to redeem codes in Roblox Panik.

Launch Roblox Panik on your device.

Open the shop menu on the right side of your screen.

Here you will see the option to enter the codes at the bottom of the shop menu.

Enter any of the above codes and redeem the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Panik

As the game ages, newer codes are added, and some older codes no longer work and expire. Here is the list of all the expired codes for Roblox Panik.