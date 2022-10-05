Roblox Race Car Clicker codes (October 2022)

There is a vast collection of click simulator games on Roblox, and players add new titles daily. But only a few of them are good, and a great recent title is Race Car Clicker. Like most Roblox clicker games, Race Car Clicker requires you to tap or click on your screen to earn clicks. You use those earned clicks to race against players and get wins which you can use to purchase various items. To make it easier, you can use the working codes for the game to get wins directly, and this guide has all the working codes for Roblox Race Car Clicker.

Active Race Car Clicker codes

My Entertainment Games keep Race Car Clicker updated with new and fun things, and in a recent update, the game received new working codes. The codes are practical as they help you get wins, pets, and cars. Additionally, the game will receive more updates and reach new milestones, meaning more working codes for players. Here are all the working codes for Race Car Clicker as of this month.

RUSSO : Redeem this code to get a russon pet

1M : Redeem this code to get 30 wins.

DUICEN : Redeem this code to get five wins

RELEASE : Redeem this code to get five wins

100K : Redeem this code to get 15 wins

200K : Redeem this code to get a 200k pet.

400K : Redeem this code to get 25 wins

DABABY: Redeem this code to get a dababy car.

Expired Race Car Clicker codes

The game was released recently, so thus far, there are no expired codes for Race Car Clicker.

How to redeem Race Car Clicker codes

To redeem the working codes in Race Car Clicker, follow the steps below to do it easily.