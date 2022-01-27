Roblox School Tycoon Codes (February 2022)

The original School Tycoon game was released over a decade ago, and while that isn’t played much these days, fans have recreated it in Roblox. As you start your journey towards building your own school and getting more students, you will need to buy a number of things. These range from furniture, teachers to students, and more. Codes can help you in getting these things way faster. Here are the Roblox School Tycoon Codes for November 2020.

How to redeem Roblox School Tycoon codes?

Unlike other Roblox worlds, the redemption process is a bit different here. Click on the customize button in the game. A menu will appear and you need to click on Codes next. Just enter any active code and the rewards should instantly appear.

Working Codes