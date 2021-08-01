Roblox Shuriken Simulator codes (August 2021)

Roblox’s Shuriken Simulator is a high-adrenaline action title that sees you train to become one legendary ninja. Although much of it is collecting weapons and upgrading abilities, the experience is one you won’t have to partake in alone. Thanks to an assortment of promo codes, you can earn free rare pets that will always be by your side.

How to enter codes in Shuriken Simulator

Once you’ve loaded into a server, a Code menu with a Twitter icon will be available on the right side of the HUD. From there, you can enter and redeem the codes. They can only be used once per avatar and are case-sensitive.

All active codes