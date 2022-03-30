Roblox Smashing Simulator codes (April 2022)

Smashing Simulator in Roblox tests your strength and fortitude. Simply put, whatever items you come across, you need to smash to pieces with your brute strength. Go head-to-head with other players as you use your items to prove you are the mightiest of them all. If you play this game and find it smashing yourself, read on to know about codes that you can redeem to unlock some special gifts, including coins and extra strength for your character. Become the ultimate machine and buff up your character to be the ultimate smashing machine.

Where to redeem codes in Smashing Simulator?

Redeeming any of the codes below is easy. Click CODES on the left-hand side of your screen and copy and paste any of the following entries. If the code is active, it will redeem a special gift.

Smashing Simulator codes – Available

Each of the following codes will earn you extra strength and coins for while you play Smashing Simulator.