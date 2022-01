Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator Codes (February 2022)

Bodybuilding games have a pretty good fan following in Roblox, and Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator is one of the most popular amongst the lot. It’s not just about training in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator as you need to unlock skills and can venture out to different islands as well. Here are the codes for Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator.

How to redeem Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator codes?

Roblox codes redemption follows a pretty straightforward process irrespective of the world you are playing in. First, what you need to do is click on the Twitter or Heart icons in the top-left corner of the screen. A pop-up will show up. Just enter the codes that are currently active in the pop-up and you should get the items in-game. Unlike other Roblox worlds, codes aren’t case sensitive here so you can enter them in any way you like.

What are the Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator codes?

Codes not only provide you with tokens and gems but you also get a fixed amount of free power. These vary based on the code, but it can help you a lot in the game.

Working Codes

150KLIKES – Redeem for 15,000 Tokens

– Redeem for 15,000 Tokens REKTWAY – Redeem for 3,000 Tokens

– Redeem for 3,000 Tokens xbutterflies – Redeem for 6,000 Tokens

Expired codes