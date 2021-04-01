Roblox Tower of Dread codes (April 2021)

Tower of Dread is an obstacle course; you have to climb the tower through randomly-generated obbys. It’s a pretty simple premise that is a good time for everyone involved.

You can make the entire thing a little easier with this month’s codes as well:

Roblox Tower of Dread codes

IGOTAGRAVCOIL – get a Gravity Coil

– get a Gravity Coil EPICXPFORFREE – get 2,000 XP

– get 2,000 XP 1KYT – get 1,000 Coins

– get 1,000 Coins SONIC – get a Speed Coil

– get a Speed Coil FREECOINS – get 1,500 Coins

How to enter codes in Tower of Dread

Look for the “<>” on the side of your screen, where you can purchase items. Click on it to open up the menu, then just enter one of the codes into the text box there. Hit enter and the rewards are yours.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.