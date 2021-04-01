Roblox Tower of Dread codes (April 2021)
Get some extra goodies with the codes for Roblox Tower of Dread.
Tower of Dread is an obstacle course; you have to climb the tower through randomly-generated obbys. It’s a pretty simple premise that is a good time for everyone involved.
You can make the entire thing a little easier with this month’s codes as well:
Roblox Tower of Dread codes
- IGOTAGRAVCOIL – get a Gravity Coil
- EPICXPFORFREE – get 2,000 XP
- 1KYT – get 1,000 Coins
- SONIC – get a Speed Coil
- FREECOINS – get 1,500 Coins
How to enter codes in Tower of Dread
Look for the “<>” on the side of your screen, where you can purchase items. Click on it to open up the menu, then just enter one of the codes into the text box there. Hit enter and the rewards are yours.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.