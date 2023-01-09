Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Get Gold and Gems to build the ultimate defense.
Ultimate Tower Defense is a Roblox game where you and your party of heroes have to defeat wave after wave of enemies. You have to apply strategy to set up the best defenses that you can so that no enemy can get through. The game has challenges that you have to overcome while building up the best party of heroes you can get.
To make the best defense possible in Ultimate Tower Defense, you will need both Gold and Gems. Fortunately, there are codes that you can redeem for free gifts, such as exactly Gold and Gems that you will need to be the best. With codes, you will be able to get your party and defenses up and running in no time.
All Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes list
Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes (Working)
These are all the working Roblox codes for Ultimate Tower Defense.
- 2023 — Reward: 350 Gems (New)
- 360KLikes — Reward: 5k Gold (New)
- Christmas2022 — Reward: 350 Gems
- 350KLikes — Reward: 5k Gold
- leaderboardreset6 — Reward: 75 Gems
Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes (Expired)
These are expired Roblox codes for the Ultimate Tower Defense.
- 340kLikes — Reward: 5k Gold
- 330KLikes — Reward: 5K Gold
- 320klikes — Reward: 5k Gold
- 600MillionVisits — Reward: 100 Gems
- LateJuly4 — Reward: 200 Gems
- Easter2022 — Reward: 250 Gems
- MillionMembers — Reward: 500 Gems
- StayGreen2022 — Reward: 200 Gems
- 300klikes — Reward: 5k Gold
- 310klikes — Reward: 5k Gold
- 290KLikes — Reward: 5K Gold
- 270KLikes — Reward: 5K Gold
- 500MillionVisits — Reward: 500 Gems
- ANIME — Reward: 1,000 Gold
- Maja — Reward: 75 Gold
- BREN0RJ7 — Reward: Bren0RJ7
- SnowRBX — Reward: SnowRBX
- MerryChristmas — Reward: Christmas Spidey
- Russo — Reward: Russo
- Sub2PlanetMilo — Reward: Plantet_Milo
- Blueio — Reward: Blueio
- Veyar — Reward: Veyar
- Inemajohn — Reward: Inemajohn
- Betero — Reward: Betero
- Tofuu — Reward: Tofuu!
- Gravy—Reward: the GravyCatMan Hero
- 260KLikes — Reward: Gold
- 240KLikes — Reward: 5,000 Gold
- 230KLikes — Reward: 3,000 Gold
- 220Klikes — Reward: 3,000 Gold
- 210klikes — Reward: 3,000 Gold
- 300mvisits — Reward: 10,000 Gold
- 170kLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 180KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 20Updates — Reward: 100 Gems
- 200Klikes — Reward: 10,000 Gold
- 600kGroupMembers — Reward: 150 Gems
- 190KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 100Gems — Reward: 100 Gems
- 150KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- valentinesday — Reward: 2,000 Gold
- 50mVisits — Reward: 1,500 Gold
- Blackbeard! — Reward: 100 Gems
- 160kLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 250mVisits — Reward: 7,500 Gold
- 5/30/2021 — Reward: 150 Gems
- 5/12 — Reward: 50 Gems
- 110KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 120klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 130KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 140KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 100Mvisits — Reward: 2,000 Gold
- 200Mvisits — Reward: 5,000 Gold
- 100KLikes — Reward: 5,000 Gold
- 90klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- Patrick — Reward: 5,000 Gold
- 80klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 70KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 60klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 50KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- 45klikes — Reward: 2,000 Gold
- 40KLikes — Reward: 2,000 Gold
- 30KLikes — Reward: 2,000 Gold
- 25klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold
- Update4 — Reward: 150 Gold
- 20MVisits — Reward: 50 Gold
- 15KLikes — Reward: 500 Gold
- 10KLikes — Reward: 500 gold
- 5MVisits — Reward: 50 Gold
- Superman — Reward: 50 Gold
- 5000Likes — Reward: some Gold
- 1000Likes — Reward: 600 Gold
- 500Likes — Reward: 150 Gold
- Super — Reward: 100 Gold
- MoneyPlease — Reward: 50 Gold
- Release — Reward: 50 Gold
How to redeem codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense.
- Open Roblox and launch Ultimate Tower Defense.
- Click on the Twitter icon found on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Type Code Here text box.
- Click on the blue Redeem button that’s under the text box to redeem your free code and get the reward.
How to get more Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes
The best way to get more codes for the Roblox game Ultimate Tower Defense is to check back on this page and see if there are any updates. However, you might also want to join the developer’s Discord server and stay in touch with the game’s community while keeping track of any updates or new codes that might come out.
Why are my Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes not working?
Always make sure that you’re entering the codes for Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator as they are presented. They are case-sensitive, so follow the formatting of the codes exactly as depicted. Check that there are no spaces or extra characters if you’re copying and pasting codes from the list. Some codes will expire sooner than others, so always check back to see if some codes have been added to an expired list.
What is Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator?
Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator is a Roblox experience in which you combine tower defense with heroes to stop wave after wave of enemies. The game might seem simple at first but gets more complex the further you progress. Some of the features include collecting new heroes, buying items for them, upgrading them, and customizing them to fit your game plan. You can play alone or with friends, with everyone using heroes at their disposal to beat the game.