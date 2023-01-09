Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator Codes (January 2023)

Ultimate Tower Defense is a Roblox game where you and your party of heroes have to defeat wave after wave of enemies. You have to apply strategy to set up the best defenses that you can so that no enemy can get through. The game has challenges that you have to overcome while building up the best party of heroes you can get.

To make the best defense possible in Ultimate Tower Defense, you will need both Gold and Gems. Fortunately, there are codes that you can redeem for free gifts, such as exactly Gold and Gems that you will need to be the best. With codes, you will be able to get your party and defenses up and running in no time.

All Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes list

Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Ultimate Tower Defense.

2023 — Reward: 350 Gems (New)

— Reward: 350 Gems 360KLikes — Reward: 5k Gold (New)

— Reward: 5k Gold Christmas2022 — Reward: 350 Gems

— Reward: 350 Gems 350KLikes — Reward: 5k Gold

— Reward: 5k Gold leaderboardreset6 — Reward: 75 Gems

Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes (Expired)

These are expired Roblox codes for the Ultimate Tower Defense.

340kLikes — Reward: 5k Gold

— Reward: 5k Gold 330KLikes — Reward: 5K Gold

— Reward: 5K Gold 320klikes — Reward: 5k Gold

— Reward: 5k Gold 600MillionVisits — Reward: 100 Gems

— Reward: 100 Gems LateJuly4 — Reward: 200 Gems

— Reward: 200 Gems Easter2022 — Reward: 250 Gems

— Reward: 250 Gems MillionMembers — Reward: 500 Gems

— Reward: 500 Gems StayGreen2022 — Reward: 200 Gems

— Reward: 200 Gems 300klikes — Reward: 5k Gold

— Reward: 5k Gold 310klikes — Reward: 5k Gold

— Reward: 5k Gold 290KLikes — Reward: 5K Gold

— Reward: 5K Gold 270KLikes — Reward: 5K Gold

— Reward: 5K Gold 500MillionVisits — Reward: 500 Gems

— Reward: 500 Gems ANIME — Reward: 1,000 Gold

— Reward: 1,000 Gold Maja — Reward: 75 Gold

— Reward: 75 Gold BREN0RJ7 — Reward: Bren0RJ7

— Reward: Bren0RJ7 SnowRBX — Reward: SnowRBX

— Reward: SnowRBX MerryChristmas — Reward: Christmas Spidey

— Reward: Christmas Spidey Russo — Reward: Russo

— Reward: Russo Sub2PlanetMilo — Reward: Plantet_Milo

— Reward: Plantet_Milo Blueio — Reward: Blueio

— Reward: Blueio Veyar — Reward: Veyar

— Reward: Veyar Inemajohn — Reward: Inemajohn

— Reward: Inemajohn Betero — Reward: Betero

— Reward: Betero Tofuu — Reward: Tofuu!

— Reward: Tofuu! Gravy —Reward: the GravyCatMan Hero

—Reward: the GravyCatMan Hero 260KLikes — Reward: Gold

— Reward: Gold 240KLikes — Reward: 5,000 Gold

— Reward: 5,000 Gold 230KLikes — Reward: 3,000 Gold

— Reward: 3,000 Gold 220Klikes — Reward: 3,000 Gold

— Reward: 3,000 Gold 210klikes — Reward: 3,000 Gold

— Reward: 3,000 Gold 300mvisits — Reward: 10,000 Gold

— Reward: 10,000 Gold 170kLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 180KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 20Updates — Reward: 100 Gems

— Reward: 100 Gems 200Klikes — Reward: 10,000 Gold

— Reward: 10,000 Gold 600kGroupMembers — Reward: 150 Gems

— Reward: 150 Gems 190KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 100Gems — Reward: 100 Gems

— Reward: 100 Gems 150KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold valentinesday — Reward: 2,000 Gold

— Reward: 2,000 Gold 50mVisits — Reward: 1,500 Gold

— Reward: 1,500 Gold Blackbeard! — Reward: 100 Gems

— Reward: 100 Gems 160kLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 250mVisits — Reward: 7,500 Gold

— Reward: 7,500 Gold 5/30/2021 — Reward: 150 Gems

— Reward: 150 Gems 5/12 — Reward: 50 Gems

— Reward: 50 Gems 110KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 120klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 130KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 140KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 100Mvisits — Reward: 2,000 Gold

— Reward: 2,000 Gold 200Mvisits — Reward: 5,000 Gold

— Reward: 5,000 Gold 100KLikes — Reward: 5,000 Gold

— Reward: 5,000 Gold 90klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold Patrick — Reward: 5,000 Gold

— Reward: 5,000 Gold 80klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 70KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 60klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 50KLikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold 45klikes — Reward: 2,000 Gold

— Reward: 2,000 Gold 40KLikes — Reward: 2,000 Gold

— Reward: 2,000 Gold 30KLikes — Reward: 2,000 Gold

— Reward: 2,000 Gold 25klikes — Reward: 2,500 Gold

— Reward: 2,500 Gold Update4 — Reward: 150 Gold

— Reward: 150 Gold 20MVisits — Reward: 50 Gold

— Reward: 50 Gold 15KLikes — Reward: 500 Gold

— Reward: 500 Gold 10KLikes — Reward: 500 gold

— Reward: 500 gold 5MVisits — Reward: 50 Gold

— Reward: 50 Gold Superman — Reward: 50 Gold

— Reward: 50 Gold 5000Likes — Reward: some Gold

— Reward: some Gold 1000Likes — Reward: 600 Gold

— Reward: 600 Gold 500Likes — Reward: 150 Gold

— Reward: 150 Gold Super — Reward: 100 Gold

— Reward: 100 Gold MoneyPlease — Reward: 50 Gold

— Reward: 50 Gold Release — Reward: 50 Gold

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense.

Open Roblox and launch Ultimate Tower Defense. Click on the Twitter icon found on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Type Code Here text box. Click on the blue Redeem button that’s under the text box to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense codes

The best way to get more codes for the Roblox game Ultimate Tower Defense is to check back on this page and see if there are any updates. However, you might also want to join the developer’s Discord server and stay in touch with the game’s community while keeping track of any updates or new codes that might come out.

Why are my Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator codes not working?

Always make sure that you’re entering the codes for Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator as they are presented. They are case-sensitive, so follow the formatting of the codes exactly as depicted. Check that there are no spaces or extra characters if you’re copying and pasting codes from the list. Some codes will expire sooner than others, so always check back to see if some codes have been added to an expired list.

What is Roblox Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator?

Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator is a Roblox experience in which you combine tower defense with heroes to stop wave after wave of enemies. The game might seem simple at first but gets more complex the further you progress. Some of the features include collecting new heroes, buying items for them, upgrading them, and customizing them to fit your game plan. You can play alone or with friends, with everyone using heroes at their disposal to beat the game.