Roblox Vehicle Simulator Codes (April 2021)

Codes will always help you get a bump in money, items, or more when it comes to games in Roblox, and Vehicle Simulator isn’t any different.

For October, we have the list of codes — both active and expired — that you can enter into the game and reap their rewards. There are quite a few that you will want to be sure to take advantage of.

How to enter codes

To enter one of these codes in Vehicle Simulator, simply go to your phone in your hot bar, click on the “Codes” icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen, type out the codes in the field that pops up, and hit submit. If the code is active and works, you will get the rewards.

Active Codes

Subscribe – $40,000

Expired Codes

Matrix – $50,000

$50,000 1millfavs – $100,000

– $100,000 75mVisits – $75,000

– $75,000 FreeDrone – $60,000

– $60,000 150millz – $50,001

– $50,001 100mVisits – $10,000

– $10,000 50m5fives – $5,000

– $5,000 3Years – $3,000

– $3,000 1<3U – Car Texture

– Car Texture cincodemayo – Car Texture

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.