Roblox Weapon Masters Codes (April 2021)

In Weapon Masters, it’s all about attempting to best your fellow players in sword combat. Previously known as Sword Simulator 3, Weapon Masters sees you fight to the death for overall supremacy. To help you improve, there are a number of codes that will improve your strength on your way to dominating the battlefield.

How to redeem Roblox Weapon Master codes

After entering the lobby, on the left side of your screen, you will see a button with the Twitter logo on it labelled Codes. Tap this, and you’ll be introduced to a screen allowing you to enter a code. Type in the code and hit redeem. If done successfully, the box where you entered the code will confirm that you have redeemed them.

Active Codes

All of the following codes are currently active:

grass625 – Redeem code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker

– Redeem code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker 6klikes125 – 3 hours Double Strength

– 3 hours Double Strength halloween2020 – 3 hours of Auto Clicker

3 hours of Auto Clicker trickortreat2020 – Rebirth Boost

Rebirth Boost 5.5klikes100 – Temporary Strength Boost

– Temporary Strength Boost update9 – 1-hour access to Auto Clicker

– 1-hour access to Auto Clicker reaper -Temporary Strength Boost

-Temporary Strength Boost 3dot5million – Temporary Strength Boost

– Temporary Strength Boost update8 – 1-hour access to Auto Clicker

– 1-hour access to Auto Clicker cave – 5 minute Strength Boost

– 5 minute Strength Boost update7 – 15 minute Strength Boost

– 15 minute Strength Boost 4klikes80 – 15 minute Strength Boost

– 15 minute Strength Boost update6 – 15 minutes access to Auto Clicker

– 15 minutes access to Auto Clicker hammers – 15 minute Strength Boost

– 15 minute Strength Boost update5 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 3klikes70 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 1mvisits100 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength update3 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 2klikes40 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength update2 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 1.5klikes20 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 1klikes20 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength update1 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 300likes2020 – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength 150likes – Adds 1,000 Strength

– Adds 1,000 Strength release – Adds 1,000 Strength

