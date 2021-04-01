Roblox Weapon Masters Codes (April 2021)
The Blade of Destiny.
In Weapon Masters, it’s all about attempting to best your fellow players in sword combat. Previously known as Sword Simulator 3, Weapon Masters sees you fight to the death for overall supremacy. To help you improve, there are a number of codes that will improve your strength on your way to dominating the battlefield.
How to redeem Roblox Weapon Master codes
After entering the lobby, on the left side of your screen, you will see a button with the Twitter logo on it labelled Codes. Tap this, and you’ll be introduced to a screen allowing you to enter a code. Type in the code and hit redeem. If done successfully, the box where you entered the code will confirm that you have redeemed them.
Active Codes
All of the following codes are currently active:
- grass625 – Redeem code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker
- 6klikes125 – 3 hours Double Strength
- halloween2020 – 3 hours of Auto Clicker
- trickortreat2020 – Rebirth Boost
- 5.5klikes100 – Temporary Strength Boost
- update9 – 1-hour access to Auto Clicker
- reaper -Temporary Strength Boost
- 3dot5million – Temporary Strength Boost
- update8 – 1-hour access to Auto Clicker
- cave – 5 minute Strength Boost
- update7 – 15 minute Strength Boost
- 4klikes80 – 15 minute Strength Boost
- update6 – 15 minutes access to Auto Clicker
- hammers – 15 minute Strength Boost
- update5 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 3klikes70 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 1mvisits100 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- update3 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 2klikes40 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- update2 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 1.5klikes20 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 1klikes20 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- update1 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 300likes2020 – Adds 1,000 Strength
- 150likes – Adds 1,000 Strength
- release – Adds 1,000 Strength
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.