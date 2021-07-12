Roblox YouTube Simulator codes (July 2021)
Get the stuff you need to become a star.
If you can’t make it big on YouTube in real life, Roblox YouTube Simulator is a great alternative. The only problem is that it’s still not very easy to conquer the platform from Roblox. However, we’ve got a list of codes that will help you destroy the competition and grow to be a sensation.
Working Roblox YouTube Simulator codes
The following are all of the codes that currently work in the game. Follow the steps mentioned at the end of the guide to see how you redeem these codes for in-game rewards.
- Spongeb0b: Grants a themed reward
- FREERED: Provides you with Red
- FREEGREEN: Provides you with Green
- Milk: Provides you with Milk
- OBESE: Gives your character an Appearance Change
- ROOBYBUTTON: Provides you with a Ruby Play Button
- DOUBLEJUMP: Uses Double Jump
- gun: Gives your character a gun
- minigun: Gives your character a minigun
Expired Roblox YouTube Simulator codes
As of July 2021, there are no expired codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator. However, when codes expire, we’ll move them into this list to ensure that you know which codes are working and which ones aren’t.
How to redeem Roblox YouTube Simulator codes
- Launch Roblox YouTube Simulator
- Click the Twitter icon in the top-left corner of the screen
- Type in a working code in the text entry box
- Confirm the code to redeem the rewards