Roblox YouTube Simulator codes (July 2021)

If you can’t make it big on YouTube in real life, Roblox YouTube Simulator is a great alternative. The only problem is that it’s still not very easy to conquer the platform from Roblox. However, we’ve got a list of codes that will help you destroy the competition and grow to be a sensation.

Working Roblox YouTube Simulator codes

The following are all of the codes that currently work in the game. Follow the steps mentioned at the end of the guide to see how you redeem these codes for in-game rewards.

Spongeb0b : Grants a themed reward

FREERED : Provides you with Red

FREEGREEN : Provides you with Green

Milk : Provides you with Milk

OBESE : Gives your character an Appearance Change

ROOBYBUTTON : Provides you with a Ruby Play Button

DOUBLEJUMP : Uses Double Jump

gun : Gives your character a gun

: Gives your character a gun minigun: Gives your character a minigun

Expired Roblox YouTube Simulator codes

As of July 2021, there are no expired codes for Roblox YouTube Simulator. However, when codes expire, we’ll move them into this list to ensure that you know which codes are working and which ones aren’t.

How to redeem Roblox YouTube Simulator codes