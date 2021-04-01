Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes (April 2021)

Zombie Defense Tycoon is exactly what it sounds like. You start with nothing and need to defend yourself from the unholy living dead as they seek to eat your delicious flesh. You must protect your base with turrets, guns, and melee weapons, fighting your way through the hordes of the undead as they throw themselves against your defenses.

How to redeem codes in Zombie Defense Tycoon

To redeem a code in the game, click on the redeem button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Now type the code in, ensuring you’ve put in capitals where required, and press enter.

Active Codes

All the currently active codes for the game are as follows.

SP00KY – 20,000 Cash

– 20,000 Cash SHIELD – Free Cash

Free Cash 15K! – Free Cash

More cash equals more defenses to smash zombie heads in. Use all of these codes at once and you’ll be able to build a castle made of turrets.

Expired Codes

600LIKES – This was a free cash code.

– This was a free cash code. RELEASE – This code used to get you 20,000 in free cash.

– This code used to get you 20,000 in free cash. HUMVEE – You’ll get 20,000 free cash with this code.

– You’ll get 20,000 free cash with this code. 2400LIKES – More free cash at the value of 20,000 for you with this code.

– More free cash at the value of 20,000 for you with this code. 2100LIKES – Yet another code for 20,000 free cash.

– Yet another code for 20,000 free cash. 4000LIK3S – Another free cash code for 20,000, if you can believe it!

The following codes are expired. We’ll update this list as we discover that they’ve become expired.

