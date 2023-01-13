There will be a second Community Day event in Pokémon Go for January 2023, focusing on Larvitar. It’s a Community Day Classic event that gives anyone who missed this event another opportunity to catch Larvitar in the wild, evolving it into Tyrantar and teaching it the exclusive Community Day move, Smack Down. As per tradition with any Community Day event, should you get the Larvitar Community Day Classic Ticket in Pokémon Go?

Is the Larvitar Community Day Classic Ticket worth it in Pokémon Go?

The Community Day Classic Ticket will reward the traditional items to any player who purchases this Special Research ticket. There will be a Special Research that you can work on during the event, providing you several in-game rewards to make it easier to catch Larvitar and ways to catch them with the help of berries. There will be encounters with Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Poké Balls, a Rocket Radar, a Lucky Egg, Larvitar Candy, and several other rewards provided throughout the Special Research.

It’s a similar structure to previous Community Day events. If you plan to participate in this Larvitar event, it’s a good way to increase your chances of finding a good Larvitar from these Special Research encounters and several Poké Balls and berries to add to your collection. However, if you don’t plan to participate in the event for the entire duration, you’re better off avoiding this purchase.

Tyranitar is a decent Pokémon, but it’s a better PvE Pokémon than it is in the PvP circuit. If you already have one with Smack Down, you don’t need to attend this event or grab the Special Research ticket, but it is a good way to earn Larvitar XL Candy to make your Tyranitar stronger when you reach trainer level 40.