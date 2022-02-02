Should you help turn on the UV lamps or search for Barney in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

While completing the Unruly Brother story quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll have to make a brief choice before you venture into the location to find Barney. A survivor will appear to ask you to help turn on the UV lamps at their windmill, keeping them away from the infected. Although, the activity might take time away from saving Barney in the Dark Hollow. Should you help turn on the UV lamps or continue searching for Barney in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

You’ll have two choices to consider: directly continuing your search for Barney in the Dark Hollow or assisting the survivors in turning on the UV lamps. You’ll make this choice before adventuring into the Dark Hollow.

When we made this decision, we chose to assist the survivors in turning on their power directly. To do this, we had to complete a windmill activity, climbing our way up to the top of a windmill to activate the power. Upon doing so, we unlocked the Larch Windmill, giving us another Safe Zone for the area. After we finished this, we continued our search for Barney, continued the quest.

Upon completing the quest completely, even by making this choice, we could save Barney in time and ensure he returned to meet with Sophie. The activity did not appear to deter us from our primary goal, and we were able to complete the quest while also gaining Sophie’s trust. We recommend going out of your way to save the survivors and turn their power back on for the night between the two choices.