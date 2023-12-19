Anime World Tower Defense Codes (December 2023)

There is no better way to dive into a Roblox game than with your favorite anime heroes. In Anime World Tower Defense, your mission is to stop the evil army of the Corrupted Hero from reaching your base and make everything wrong in this universe right again!

Some battles will be more challenging than others, so try to use Anime World Tower Defense codes for essential resources such as Puzzles, Gold, Candy, and Miracle Shards to upgrade your Units and unleash the biggest power ever seen! In the meantime, if you want to test your skills in a similar game with a lot of freebies, visit our Tower Defense X codes list.

All Anime World Tower Defense Codes List

Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Working)

CHRISTMAS2023 — Unlocks 3k Christmas Bells (New)

Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Anime World Tower Defense

Redeeming codes in Anime World Tower Defense is a simple process. Follow our instructions to claim your rewards right away:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Anime World Tower Defense on Roblox. Click on the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the pop-up window and enter the code in the text box. Hit Enter to grab your free rewards.

How Can You Get More Anime World Tower Defense Codes?

The easiest way to get the latest Anime World Tower Defense codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally, as we do everything we can to find all the active ones and put them here, in one place, to spare you that tiresome procedure.

On the other hand, if you want to search for them on your own, you can check the developer’s official social media channels:

Why Are My Anime World Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

Watch out while entering AWTD codes because they’re usually made from upper- and lower-case letters, so typos can happen in the blink of an eye. We suggest copying the code you want to use from our Working list and pasting it straight into the game to avoid mistakes.

Also, if you get the message Code Invalid, that means the code has most likely expired, so redeem all of them as soon as you see the ones you have yet to use. If you run into an inactive code, even if it’s on our active list, let us know, and we will investigate the issue.

What Is the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link?

If you want an advantage over your opponents before every battle, use the AWTD Trello board. It’s free to access and full of information about the game that can be a great asset during your experience. Everything is there — from Unit mechanics and maps to enemy types and numerous tips and tricks on defeating the Corrupted Hero. Use it whenever you run into problems during the most challenging clashes.

What Is Anime World Tower Defense?

AWTD is a tower-defense game on Roblox where you must stop the Corrupted Hero’s army from destroying your base by placing Units that are actually your favorite anime heroes. Enemies are coming your way fast and in waves, so you have to level up your game more than in any other title from this genre. Summon your heroes with Puzzles and try to endure as much as possible in every round if you want to reach the top of the leaderboard.

If you play more Roblox games with the code redemption feature, make sure to visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section and get all the goodies in other popular titles.