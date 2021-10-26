Should you pay the Nova Corp fine in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Being the Guardians of the Galaxy, it makes a lot of sense that your crew gets in trouble with the law during Square Enix’s new game. After being picked up by the Nova Corps, caught right in the middle of escaping the Quarantine Zone, you will be hit with a fine.

The nature of the fine will depend on what they catch you with. Beforehand, you will have a choice to hide some contraband. You can either hide the llama creature you found in the Quarantine Zone or the weapons that Rocket has. We would suggest you hide the Llama, as it makes the game a bit more fun in the long run. You will be given three cycles to get the money you need for the fine, and that will kick of the rest of your adventure.

The big question is whether you should pay the fine or not. If you do, you will get a trophy called Galactic Frugality, and this is the only way to get that particular trophy. So, if you want to 100% the game, you will need to do that. Otherwise, you can cancel the payment when the time comes and use the Credits on other things during your visit to Knowhere. The problem here is that you need to know in advance if you want the trophy or not on your playthrough.