Sons of the Forest minimum specs and recommended PC requirements

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the survival game The Forest. It takes most of what you know and love about the original and blows it out with lots of extra content. If you’re planning to purchase the game, you might be wondering whether your system can handle it or not. After all, you don’t want to waste money on a game your PC can’t even run. To help you out, we have the minimum and recommended PC requirements of Sons of the Forest below.

Sons of the Forest: PC System Requirements

Minimum System Requierments

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB or AMD RX 570 4GB

Storage: 20 GB

20 GB DirectX: Version 11

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT

Storage: 20 GB

20 GB DirectX: Version 11

As you can see, Sons of the Forest is not a very demanding game, but those with old hardware will struggle to run it on their systems. If you have a GTX 1060 or a GPU on par with it, you’ll be able to run it while keeping everything set to low. To make it run smoothly, you’ll need the GTX 1080 Ti or something equivalent.

For most players, you’ll be able to handle Sons of the Forest relatively easily, meaning that it’ll be relatively easy to bring your friends in for some multiplayer fun. Considering how dangerous and horrific the world of The Forest was, it’ll be nice to have friends along for the ride in this sequel.