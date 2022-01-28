Strange Happenings at Midnight request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are strange happenings around Sanqua’s house that only seem to happen at night. She would like for you, a member of the Survey Corps, to investigate and report your findings. Could it be a ghost that is haunting her home? Here is how you can complete the Strange Happenings at Midnight request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin this request, talk to Sanqua. She is located along the central road in Jubilife Village that leads to the entrance of town. Speak to her outside her home and she will tell you that she wants you to investigate the strange things that have been happening in her home. You will need to return at night if it isn’t night already. Rest until nighttime and return to Sanqua.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside the house and start your investigation. Interact with the basket on the table. This will cause something to happen in the front of the house. Run over to the front of the house to investigate the table with the chest on top of it. After that, investigate the room divider near the closet on the left side of the house. You will find a Pichu behind it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pichu will run to the front of the house and run into Sanqua. She will tell you that she rescued this Pichu. It turns out the haunting was just Pichu hiding around the house. Sanqua will reward you for this discovery by giving you seven Nanab Berries.