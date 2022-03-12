Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Swordfighter job tips

The Swordfighter is among Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s most technical basic jobs along with the Ronin and Pugilist. While anyone can enjoy this job, it seems more geared toward players that have a solid handle on the game’s core mechanics. Our guide will provide tips for those that want to get a little more out of the Swordfighter.

Keep in mind that this information is based on the existing demo, which carries save data over to the final release. While the demo locks the final nine jobs, it’s possible that more abilities or levels exist for current jobs in the official release. We will update this guide accordingly if anything changes with the Swordfighter.

Understanding the Swordfighter

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Swordfighter’s core job ability is Interception, which activates a limited-time aura around Jack. The in-game description may cause confusion as it states that a counterattack activates after a successful block with Interception active. In actuality, you don’t need to block.

Interception automatically counters all normal attacks, so don’t waste your breath attempting to block. Simply activate it when surrounded by enemies or fighting a boss and continue fighting as usual, letting Interception act as a fallback in case you mess up.

For more keen players that want to take this system a step further, you’ll eventually unlock Interception Mastery, allowing you to counter with a Soul Shield without depleting Interception. This effectively gives you two counterattacks with one activation of Interception provided the Soul Shield is timed properly. This can be a life saver when surrounded by large groups as it conserves magic.

Because the Swordfighter uses the broadsword, it has access to an evasion attack combo. Either Beatdown or Interception can be assigned to this slot, with both having their use cases depending on what you’re seeking.

Beatdown is an excellent AOE attack that can keep the heat off of you, especially in tight corners. Interception, on the other hand, might come in handy for those that find themselves forgetting to activate Interception in the heat of the moment. It can also act as a safeguard in the event that an enemy surprises you during your evasion attack.

We also strongly urge setting Cross Slash to the second link slot as soon as it’s available. Of all of the Swordfighter’s combo abilities, it deals the most break gauge damage. As with any other class, wittling down enemies’ break gauges should take precedent over general damage because it allows you to end encounters more quickly while stocking up on magic.

Recommended job pairings

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the Swordfighter’s technical nature drew you in, our top pairings include other technical jobs such as the Pugilist and Ronin. While it’s typically best for less skilled players to avoid overlap in order to cover for weaknesses, these sorts of jobs shine in the right hands when mixed together.

As an example, the Pugilist’s basic attacks build up your boost level, which deals increased amounts of normal and break gauge damage. Following up Interception with a barrage of fists is a great way to power through normal enemies.

The Ronin is more similar to the Swordfighter in the sense that its katana allows you to go into the Senshin Stance. With the right timing, performing a basic attack during this stance unleashes a barrage of attacks while you’re invulnerable. It does require specific timing, but it’s also safer than parry systems in more dedicated action games.

Underestimating the timing still results in the same barrage of attacks, with the caveat being that you won’t be invulnerable. You might take damage in the process, but you might also stun the foe on the receiving end until the barrage ends. Switching between Swordfighter and Ronin makes mince meat of your average encounters as you learn when to activate Interception and when to try your luck with the Ronin’s Senshin Stance depending on which enemies you’re able to read more clearly.

While there are advanced jobs with more malleability, by the time you’re seriously delving into them, they’re generally better paired with other advanced jobs rather than the basic ones.

If you’re not quite up to speed with handling the transition between the Swordfighter and Pugilist or Ronin, the regular Mage and Black Mage couldn’t hurt to take care of large groups of enemies. Magic, especially at a distance, is always a reliable fall back. Just be sure to manage your magic meter. Considering Interception’s utility, we’d recommend avoiding the White Mage, which is better reserved for jobs like the Marauder.