The 5 best offbrand Minecraft games to play online

Minecraft is a game enjoyed by millions of players worldwide, catering to adventurers, builders, explorers, and more. Even if you haven’t played Minecraft, you’ve probably heard about it and know what the game is all about. With such notoriety, it follows that there would be similar games out there, that cater to players who would like to play something like Minecraft for free. More than just knock-offs of the original, these games are the five best off-brand open source alternatives to Minecraft.

Related: Best Minecraft console commands and cheats

The best off-brand games like Minecraft

Craft

Image via GitHub

Craft is an interesting alternative to Minecraft that you can get on GitHub. While coded fairly simply, it allows for easy modification, with over 200 forks already created, providing numerous versions to test out. The game uses OpenGL to render its graphics, and there’s even a Python server for multiplayer. It’s a simple yet effective game that feels like early Minecraft.

Minetest

Image via MineTest

Minetest is an open source voxel framework that represents a full-fledged open-world sandbox. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of modern Minecraft, but there are biomes, character inventory, terrain generation, and more. Modding is pretty easy through Lua, and even has a multiplayer component. There are hundreds of mods to help you customize your off-Minecraft experience, making Minetest one of the most complete Minecraft clones out there.

Terasology

Image via Terasology

What started out as a Minecraft-inspired tech demo became one of the most beautiful open source Minecraft clones. Terasology is easily the best looking game on our list. Based on Java system, it features several out-of-the-box mods that allow you to shape your gameplay and mechanics to your preference. If you’re looking for a well-polished voxel game like Minecraft, look no further and give Terasology a shot.

TrueCraft

Image via GitHub

This is an interesting gem in that it serves more as a time capsule than a separate release. TrueCraft represents an open source version of what the dev believed to be Minecraft’s golden age, somewhere around the 1.7.3 version of Minecraft. As such, it’s feature-rich and always expanding in scope, becoming something of a parallel mirror to the original Minecraft, rather than a mere clone.

Voxel.js

Image via Voxel.js

This game maybe shouldn’t be considered a game at all. Voxel.js represents more of a framework to build your own Minecraft-like games around. It can be customized with plug-ins and mods, letting you tailor your blocky experience until it’s just the way you like it. Fortunately, there are a few hundred add-ons already available in the library, which makes Voxel.js a worthy title to check out for Minecraft enthusiasts.