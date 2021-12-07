Druddigon is a Dragon-type Pokémon that you might have the chance to capture and add to your party. But, if you do, you’ll want to figure how to best fit it alongside your other team and how to best use it in the Battle League. In this guide, we will share the best moveset for Druddigon in Pokémon Go.

Druddigon is a Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves. It’s resistant against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. While weak to Dragon, you can potentially use it against other Dragon-types, but you’ll have a better time using it against the more generic and common Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Druddigon can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Night Slash (Dark-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase attack by two ranks)

When picking Druddigon’s fast move, you always want to go with a dragon tail. While it takes three turns, it does far more damage than bite, and the overall energy generation per turn is better than bite. Therefore, dragon tail is a superior move that increases the times you can use Druddigon’s charged moves.

The two charged moves you want to go with are dragon claw and night slash. Hyper beam should never be considered unless you want a surprise nuke on your side, but for the amount of damage hyper beam does and the amount of energy it requires, you’re better off using dragon claw or night slash more often.

The best moveset to teach Druddigon is the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves dragon claw and night slash.