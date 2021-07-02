The best moveset for Emboar in Pokémon Go

Tepig is one of the many starter Pokémon that you can capture in Pokémon Go. You can find them throughout the wild during specific times of the year, and they make regular appearances in various events as an increased spawn. Some trainers may not want to use it for PvP competition, but it’s a decent PvE Pokémon that you can use in raids or against Team Rocket members. When you evolve Tepig into Emboar, you want to make sure you teach it the best moveset to give it a chance at achieving victory.

Emboar is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Steel, Ice, Grass, Fire, and Dark-type attacks. Despite having so many resistances, the Pokémon fails in terms of being able to withstand heavy attacks. You primarily want to use it as Closer Pokémon in PvP, but it is not an ideal Switch option, despite having so much damage. Emboar is the definition of a glass cannon, but its damage is not too powerful.

These are all of the moves that Emboar can learn.

Fast moves

Ember (Fire-type) – 7 damage and 3 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type) – 110 damage and 50 energy

Flame Charge (Fire-type) – 65 damage and 50 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack by one rank)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Heat Wave (Fire-type) – 95 damage and 75 energy

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

For Emboar’s fast move, you don’t have too many choices, making picking the best option pretty easy. You want to go with ember. Both ember and low kick take the same amount of turns to be used, but ember does more damage and provides Emboar more energy each time you use it. It’s a better option in every way for Emboar, and it also receives a STAB modifier, dealing even more damage.

There are several more charged moves to pick from for Emboar. The first choice you want to go with is blast burn, Emboar’s Community Day exclusive move. You want to make sure you pick this up on Tepig’s Community Day, Emboar’s starting evolution. If you can evolve a Tepig into an Emboar between 11 AM and 5 PM on July 3, 2021, you’ll receive an Emboar that knows blast burn. However, if you miss this, you’ll have to use an Elite Charged TM to unlock it in the future. Blast burn is a major upgrade for Emboar, and if you want to use it, teaching it blast burn is the best option every time.

For the second charged move, the rock slide is the next option. The other charged moves don’t meet rock slide in damage, and rock slide is a cheap charged move for Emboar to use. Because Emboar is a glass cannon, you won’t be able to use it for too long, so the fast it can use its charged moves, the more opportunities it has to deal a good amount of damage. Plus, with rock slide, Emboar will damage Bug, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type Pokémon.

The best moveset to teach Emboar is the fast move ember and the charged moves blast burn and rock slide.