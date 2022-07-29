Batman is the world’s greatest detective, so it follows that we should solve the case of what are his best perks in MultiVersus. As befits his persona, Batman is a well-rounded character, with a kit that can be devastating in close quarters, with limited projectile ability, and even a strong aerial presence. So let’s see how best to tailor Batman with useful perks.

What are Batman’s Leveling Perks

The following are default perks that Batman gets while leveling:

Aerial Acrobat (Level 2)

Gravity Manipulation (Level 4)

Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Level 7)

Perk Training (Level 9)

That’s (Not) All, Folks! (Level 11)

Up, Up, and A-Slay! (Level 12)

Slippery When Feint (Level 13)

What are Batman’s Signature Perks

In addition to normal perks, Batman has two exclusive signature perks:

Bouncerang (Level 8)

Precision Grapple (Level 10)

The choice of a signature perk for Batman largely depends on the team he’s facing. Against teams that you want to keep a distance, you go for Bouncerang, while if the opposite is true and you want to stick close to them, Precision Grapple can come in handy.

The best Perks for Batman in MultiVersus

Playing Batman in MultiVersus, you want to look for ways to counter your opponents or strengthen your own strategy against them. As befits the detective nature of Batman, you should check what the opponent is playing — their characters and perks — and then seek to counter them or exploit their weaknesses.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Lumpy Space Punch

Make It Rain, Dog!

Triple Jump

Percussive Punch Power

A Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Aerial Acrobat

Armor Crush

Fancy Footwork

Leg Day Champ

Painted Target

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

That’s Flammable, Doc!

The Purest of Motivations

Up, Up, and A-Slay

Wildcat Brawler

B Tier Perks

Boundless Energy

Hit Me If You’re Able

Ice to Beat You!

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Kryptonian Skin

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Collateral Damage

Deadshot

Last Stand

Retaliation-Ready

School Me Once…

‘Toon Elasticity

D Tier Perks