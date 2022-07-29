The best perks for Batman in MultiVersus
The perks of being Batman.
Batman is the world’s greatest detective, so it follows that we should solve the case of what are his best perks in MultiVersus. As befits his persona, Batman is a well-rounded character, with a kit that can be devastating in close quarters, with limited projectile ability, and even a strong aerial presence. So let’s see how best to tailor Batman with useful perks.
What are Batman’s Leveling Perks
The following are default perks that Batman gets while leveling:
- Aerial Acrobat (Level 2)
- Gravity Manipulation (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- That’s (Not) All, Folks! (Level 11)
- Up, Up, and A-Slay! (Level 12)
- Slippery When Feint (Level 13)
What are Batman’s Signature Perks
In addition to normal perks, Batman has two exclusive signature perks:
- Bouncerang (Level 8)
- Precision Grapple (Level 10)
The choice of a signature perk for Batman largely depends on the team he’s facing. Against teams that you want to keep a distance, you go for Bouncerang, while if the opposite is true and you want to stick close to them, Precision Grapple can come in handy.
The best Perks for Batman in MultiVersus
Playing Batman in MultiVersus, you want to look for ways to counter your opponents or strengthen your own strategy against them. As befits the detective nature of Batman, you should check what the opponent is playing — their characters and perks — and then seek to counter them or exploit their weaknesses.
S Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Triple Jump
- Percussive Punch Power
A Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Aerial Acrobat
- Armor Crush
- Fancy Footwork
- Leg Day Champ
- Painted Target
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Speed Force Assist
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- The Purest of Motivations
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wildcat Brawler
B Tier Perks
- Boundless Energy
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Ice to Beat You!
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Kryptonian Skin
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Collateral Damage
- Deadshot
- Last Stand
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Clear the Air
- Gravity Manipulation
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Static Electricity