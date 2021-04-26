The best Pokémon in the Premier Ultra League in Pokémon Go

When you’re picking out Pokémon for the Premier Ultra League in Pokémon Go, you don’t have to think about mythical or legendary Pokémon showing up in this category. For many players, that’s a big relief because these Pokémon can be exceedingly difficult to find in five-star raids or special research projects. There are extremely few opportunities to grab these Pokémon, making it hard to find ones with incredible IVs, stats, or a lot of candy to power them up. These are some of the best Pokémon in the Premier Ultra League meta that we think will be seen quite a bit during the second half of Season 7.

Best Pokémon in the Premier Ultra League

Dragonite (Shadow)

Dragonite remains one of the better Dragon-type Pokémon that you can expect to use in the Ultra League. However, many of its stats cannot be used in the Ultra League because its CP is better suited for the Master League. However, if you were to use a shadow version, you can increase its attack power and turn it into a fearsome Pokémon, but you want to use more defensive Pokémon with it in the Premier Ultra League.

Gengar

Gengar is another attack-based Pokémon that doesn’t have the best defenses. You primarily want to use Gengar against the Fairy, Ghost, Grass, and Psychic-type Pokémon you can expect to see in this category. Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon are probably the biggest counters for Gengar to conquer, such as Venusaur and Abomasnow. You want to make sure you create a defensive team that Gengar can be used as a switch choice, not use it as a final closing option.

Kingdra

Kingdra has risen through the ranks as a reliable Dragon-type Pokémon while also serving the role of being a decent Water-type choice. It’s only weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, making it an ideal option for the Ultra League, especially in the Premier cup. We recommend pairing it with Swampert, Gliscor, Toxicroak, Heracross, or even Sirfetch’d to make sure it remains in the top tier choices.

Obstagoon

Obstagoon is a Pokémon from the Galar region that, much like Stunfisk (Galarian), can be seen as a recommended choice. Although Obstagoon cannot lead its own team like the Galarian version of Stunfisk can, it’s an ideal option as Dark and Normal-type Pokémon. Despite being a Normal-type Pokémon, Obstagoon has access to Fighting and Poison-type attacks that make it ideal for defeating several Pokémon in this category.

Politoed

Politoed has risen through the ranks ever since it was capable of learning weather ball (Water-type). This new charged attack gave it even more useful in the Ultra League, far more than its other evolved form, Poliwrath. Politoed is a Ground and Water-type Pokémon, so it’s only weak to Grass-types. If you can build a team with that in mind, leaning into using Fire or Flying-type Pokémon, Politoed can be an excellent closing Pokémon or even serve as your first choice.

Sirfetch’d

Sirfetch’d is a unique Fighting-type Pokémon from the Galar region, similar to Obstagoon. It has access to the Grass-type charged move leaf blade and several other Fighting-type Pokémon, turning it into an ideal choice to fight against the several Water-type Pokémon that appear in the Ultra League, such as Politoed, Swampert, Lapras, and several others. It doesn’t have the highest defenses, so you need to find a Pokémon capable of acting like its shield and switch Sirfetch’d in to secure a victory, not serve as a closing Pokémon in your roster.

Skarmory

Skarmory is a typical choice for the Great League battles. However, because of the introduction of XL candy, you can expect to see it showing up far more often as a powerful Flying and Steel-type Pokémon. It has several Flying-type moves that it uses to cut through Grass-type Pokémon, the typical counter to many Water-types. That means you’ll likely be pairing Skarmory up with any Water-type you can, or any Pokémon that you believe is going to struggle against Venusaur or Abomasnow.

Stunfisk (Galarian)

Stunfisk (Galarian) remains to be the top choice for any Great League team, much like Skarmory, because both of these Pokémon are Steel-types. With the help from XL candy, you can see them both participating in the Ultra League far more often than they previously were, and Stunfisk (Galarian) in the Premier Ultra League continues to be a difficult Pokémon for any trainer to conquer. It has access to several moves that make it a hard-pressed fighter, with only a handful of weaknesses, making it an ideal closing Pokémon to secure a victory.

Umbreon

Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokémon that is one of the best choices for the Eevee-evolutions. There are multiple choices that you can pick, but Umbreon has some of the best stats and the best moveset available. In the Premier Ultra League, and the standard one, Umbreon is a tanky Pokémon. It caps at 2,137 CP, but if you power it up even further with XL candy, it can withstand even more attacks, becoming a challenging Pokémon to defeat.

Venusaur

The final Pokémon in this list is Venusaur, a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon that many trainers have always used in the Ultra League. It has decent defenses but has balanced attack power, making it a great Pokémon to use as your first or last choice. It’s not the ideal alternative option because several players in the Ultra League design their teams to counter Grass-types, which is Venusaur’s largest flaw.