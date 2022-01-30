The Charm Lost in the Swamp request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Some of the requests you need to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus has you going out of your way to assist the citizens of Jubilife Village. A request you’ll find in the Crimson Mirelands after setting up the second camp has you helping out Yojiro. You can find him right next to the second camo, and he’s lost something he’d like returned to him. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete The Charm Lost in the Swamp request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’re looking for a specific charm that Yojiro lost in the swamp. Unfortunately, he doesn’t remember where he lost it. You’ll need to search around the immediate area to find it. The exact location of the charm you’re looking for is not too far away. You’ll need to find it in Sludge Mound. We have the exact location posted below.

You should see it sparkling in the muddy water nearby, and there are several Pokémon protecting it. A cut scene will play out if you can get past them and close to the shiny object. However, you’ll still have to battle against a Pokémon. A Hippowdon will appear at level 34, and you’ll need to battle it. After beating it, a cutscene will play out, and you’ll have completed the request.