The Headache-Stricken Psyduck request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Why are Psyduck always getting headaches? There is a group of Psyduck in the Diamond Settlement that have all been afflicted with massive headaches and only a special medicine can cure them. Martia is in desperate need of your help. Here is how you complete the Headache-Stricken Psyduck request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You will naturally go to the Diamond Settlement after you reach the Crimson Mirelands. You will pass by this area when you are tasked with calming the Noble Pokémon, Lilligant. The Diamond Settlement is in the northeast section of the map near Lake Valor. Once you arrive, talk to Martia. She is standing next to the Psyduck.

After you speak to Martia, you will be tasked with finding medicine that can cure the Psyduck of their headaches. Head back to Jubilife Village and go inside the Galaxy Headquarters. Go into Cyllene’s office and make a right. Head through the door into the clinic and talk to Tomma. She will give you the medicine.

With the medicine in hand, head back to the Diamond Settlement. Since you have been there before, go to the Crimson Mirelands and use your map to fast travel back to the settlement. Talk to Martia to complete the request and earn yourself a Max Revive.