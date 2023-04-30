Top 10 best characters in Guitar Hero

Guitar Hero Characters had made themselves iconic to fans of the game. From varying music genres to their characteristics as humans, these guitar heroes deserve all the love. Of course, some of them are just that close to our hearts. Hence, we are listing our 10 best personal heroes from the franchise that still rock to this day.

Related: Every Guitar Hero game, in release order

Axel Steel

Image via Activision

It is generally known that Axel Steel is a phenomenal guitarist and that he is the link that connects the illustrious band’s SideWinder, HellDozer, and MegaThreat together. Did you know he rescued his first guitar from the garbage at the pool hall where he worked? Or the fact that he got his first major break while he was working as a hauler for Dopple Ganger? Their guitarist was only out for a short period until Axel took up the position permanently.

Axel claims that when he’s not shredding on the guitar, he enjoys drawing motorbikes and skulls, exactly like he used to do when he was in school. According to Skip Alldaway, Axel plays the guitar so rapidly that there ought to be warning labels on all of his CDs.

Casey Lynch

Image via Activision

Casey is a tough, independent woman who loves breaking traditional norms. A guitarist with outrageous style, she is punk to the core and doesn’t shy away from showing her edgy, punk-rock style. She has a rebellious spirit and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, making her a popular character with fans of the franchise. Needless to say, Casey can shred the strings like it’s no one business.

Clive Winston

Image via Activision

Clive Winston was born in the suburbs of London to parents who did not stand out as particularly outstanding. His upbringing and schooling were average, and during his time at the university, one of his teachers referred to him as “unextraordinary in every sense.” His grades were ordinary. However, Clive quickly demonstrated that he was not even close to being average.

He ultimately established himself as a hard-rocking artist and continued to produce record after single that topped the charts.

Eddie Knox

Image via Activision

Frontman of the band Fireballs, Eddie Knox, is known for his flamboyant stage presence and over-the-top antics. He is often portrayed as a wild and unpredictable character who will do anything to get a reaction from his audience. Not only are his Guitar skills incredible, but his flashy clothes and in-your-face makeup appeal to fans from all across. Despite his sometimes eccentric behavior, Eddie is a talented musician and a born crowd-pleaser.

Grim Ripper

Image via Activision

Grim is a full-fledged rockstar who comes from another dimension that he tore apart to get through. Grim has given up robbing people of their souls in favor of the adrenaline rush that comes with stealing the show, and he now travels the world putting down monster riffs. This rock star is one badass all the way through.

Fans who make it out of a Grim gig with their souls still intact are considered lucky; Grim’s riffs are that lethal. At his most recent incredible performance, a spectator who was overcome with wonder exclaimed, “The curtains fluttered, and suddenly he arrived!”

Izzy Sparks

Image via Activision

Izzy is well-known not just for his incredible guitar playing but also for his outrageous hairstyles, wilder clothes, and stranger parties. He claims that his lightning-fast approach requires him to modify his guitars in order to play them effectively.

Izzy has performed for scores of bands, some of which include Arsenic, Gold Rush, Medusa’s Hair, and Gang of Two. He has been known to switch bands as often as other people switch shoes. His giant chops and bad-boy antics are so entertaining that fans and the media can’t get enough of him.

Lars Ümlaut

Image via Activision

In addition to his distinctive Viking helmet that he wears when performing, Lars Ümlaut is well-recognized for his wild guitar talents. With his unusual sense of humor and contagious love for all things metal, Lars is sometimes characterized as a cute goofball. He may appear stupid a lot of the time, but he is a talented musician who has gained a lot of followers because of his scorching guitar solos and charismatic stage persona.

Johnny Napalm

Image via Activision

Johnny Napalm is now known as the “Guitar God,” but things weren’t always like that. Even before he turned 19, he had already been in trouble with the authorities on many occasions. Change happened when he got a guitar during the punk movement of the 1970s and 1980s, which inspired him to become the Guitar God despite never having taken a single guitar lesson. Through his trademark attitude and talents, he perfectly captures the essence of the punk rock subgenre. Johnny lurches back into the spotlight, rugged and eager for action, after being released for almost tolerable behavior.

Judy Nails

Image via Activision

Born Judith Ann Taylor, she earned her nickname at the age of 7 after a nail gun incident. It was an encounter that shaped her unorthodox demeanor in significant ways. Her parents tried to promote various “acceptable” activities, but it was clear that Judy solely loved rock and roll.

Judy is well-known for her innovative use of non-standard tunings and mind-blowing solos on the guitar. During her most recent appearance in court, Judy defended herself against allegations that she had hit a reporter by stating, “He asked about my hair and clothes, but not once about my music.” The allegations were later dismissed against the defendant.

Pandora

Image via Activision

The events of Pandora’s childhood are veiled in mystery. Some people believe that she came into the world in a completely dark realm. Others claim that she spent her childhood in a duplex near Boise. The girl scouts didn’t want her, the ballet school couldn’t handle her, but people worldwide couldn’t get enough of Pandora’s great guitar. She has a rapid and wild playing style.

Xavier Stone

Image via Activision

Since the beginning, Xavier Stone has always been rocking. At the age of five, he was recognized as a musical prodigy with an IQ of a genius, and by the time he was eight, he had written and starred in his first full-length rock opera.

At the age of 13, he had already founded the band that would go on to achieve international renown as Seeing Eye Frog, and they were about to embark on a global tour. His approach was heavily impacted by his early exposure to the intricate rhythms of both Africa and the Orient. He is able to alter styles on the fly, maintaining a calm demeanor while doing so. He is equally stimulated by hip-hop, classical, jazz, and rock music.

According to Xavier, his preferred method of rocking out is to play so aggressively that “there’s nothing left of a guitar when I’m done with it.”