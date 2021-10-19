Valorant Nunca Olvidados skin bundle – price, release date, contents

For the Nunca Olvidados skin line, Valorant is channeling the spirit of Día de los Muertos, and is looking to bring players a new range of skins that they consider to be artistic, beautiful, and unforgettable. “Taking inspiration from a number of artists, we made sure to use imagery and colors that accurately represent the holiday,” says art lead on the skins, Sean Marino.

The skins combine a strong and traditional look with a fun mechanic of looking different due to a day/night cycle. The pack also includes the Nunca Olvidados Card.

Price

The Nunca Olvidados bundle will cost a total of 5,100 VP and will include the following:

Vandal

Catrina (melee)

Frenzy

Ares

Bulldog

Levels

Melee Level 1 – The melee has two alternating textures, one in the light and one that glows in the dark. Variant 1 (Day): Light, daytime texture (no alternating color shift effect) Variant 2 (Night): Dark, night texture only (no alternating color shift effect)

Guns Level 1: The guns have two alternating textures, one in the light and one that glows in the dark. Variant 1 (Day): Light, daytime texture (no alternating color shift effect) Variant 2 (Night): Dark, night texture only (no alternating color shift effect)



Images

Vandal

Catrina

Frenzy

Ares

Bulldog